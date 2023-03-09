Cycling's Women's Tour could be cancelled due to lack of sponsors

Scenes from the Women's Tour in 2022 - Andrew Matthews/PA

This year’s Women’s Tour is in serious danger of being cancelled due to a £500,000 funding shortfall, Telegraph Sport understands.

The organisers, SweetSpot, on Thursday announced the route for the five-day race, which has been running since 2014 and widely acclaimed by riders and teams as one of the best races on the women’s calendar.

However, Telegraph Sport understands that the loss of sponsors including Skoda, the race’s official car partner and mountain jersey sponsor, has left the future of the race uncertain.

The race is scheduled this year for June 7 to 11. Previous winners include Marianne Vos in 2014 and Lizzie Deignan in 2016 and 2019.

Skoda, a partner of both the Women’s Tour and the Tour of Britain dating back to 2011, is understood to have exercised a break clause in its contract. The provision of cars is a major element of the race’s overheads. High inflation has also had a big impact on costs such as accommodation.

SweetSpot admitted on Thursday that the race “urgently required additional commercial income” for the 2023 edition.

“As well as the title sponsorship of the event, three of the race’s four prestigious jersey classifications (leader, mountains, and best young rider) remain available, while individual stage partnership packages (including naming rights) have been launched for the first time for selected stages,” it said in a statement. “The search for an auto partner to supply vehicles also continues.”

The shortfall is understood to be somewhere in the region of £500,000, with a final decision needing to be taken by mid-April. This is due to the time needed to organise teams, book hotel rooms and liaise with police and agencies such as Highways England.

Cancellation of the race would be a big blow to cycling in the UK but also to women’s cycling in general, with the Women’s Tour having pushed hard since its inception for gender equality. In the past there has been equal prize money with the men’s Tour of Britain.

The race also now has live television coverage after many years of highlights programmes only. Ironically, it is understood that the live coverage is not in jeopardy should the race should the race go ahead.

This year’s race is due to start with a stage from Stratford-upon-Avon to Leamington Spa on Wednesday June 7. Stage two is from Northampton to Amptill. Stage three is the race’s Queen stage from Dalby Forest to Guisborough via the North York Moors.

The penultimate day is back in the Midlands, from Coleshill to Derby. The 2023 Women’s Tour is due to finish with a city-centre circuit race in Birmingham on Sunday June 11.

A spokesperson told The Telegraph: “We are confident of plugging that gap in funding, and we’re exploring all possibilities.”