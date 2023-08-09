Cycling World Championships 2023: Emma Finucane claims first major title with gold in women's sprint

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships Venues: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain's Emma Finucane claimed her first major title as she took gold in the women's sprint at the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

Finucane put in superb ride to beat Germany's Lea Friedrich in the first two races of their best-of-three final.

The 20-year-old was also part of the British team to take silver in the women's team sprint.

Finucane becomes the first British winner in the discipline since Becky James' triumph in Minsk in 2013.

Away from the velodrome GB's Felix Barrow claimed a bronze in the men's T2 individual time trial.

In a closely-contested race on the 10.8km course in Dumfries and Galloway, Barrow was less than nine seconds off the gold won by Germany's Max Jager and finished two seconds behind Belgium Tim Celen, who collected the silver medal.

A GB quartet of Oliver Weightman, Charlie Rolls, Adam Morewood and Elliot Cooper also took a bronze in the trials mixed team event.

'I knew what I wanted to do'

After James and Victoria Pendleton, Finucane is only the third British winner in the women's sprint and had showcased her fine individual form by riding the fastest-ever 200m by a woman at sea level on Monday.

And, although she crashed out in the quarter-finals of the women's keirin on Sunday, that only served to motivate her further.

"I had the legs but over three days you really have to focus," Finucane told BBC Sport.

"Another side of me came out today and it definitely paid off. I gave everything I could on the track in that final and I am super proud.

"I definitely wasn't cool and calm. I was so nervous deep down. I had to go to the toilets a couple of times to reset. I wanted to go up there and be aggressive but I knew what I wanted to do. We will celebrate tonight for sure."

Earlier on Wednesday, she had seen off the challenge of another German, outsprinting last year's world bronze medallist Emma Hinze.

Hinze subsequently missed out on third place as New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews took the final spot on the podium.