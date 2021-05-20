Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

PGA Championship leaderboard: As Rory and JT struggle, see who's rising up in Round 1

Cycling-Vendrame takes maiden Giro stage win as Bernal retains overall advantage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Giro d'Italia
  • Giro d'Italia
  • Giro d'Italia
1 / 3

Cycling-Vendrame takes maiden Giro stage win as Bernal retains overall advantage

Giro d'Italia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BAGNO DI ROMAGNA, Italy (Reuters) - Italian Andrea Vendrame pulled clear late on to take a first-ever Grand Tour win on Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia, a 212-kilometre ride from Siena to Bagno di Romagna, on Thursday, as Egan Bernal retained his general classification lead.

Vendrame emerged from a breakaway group of four riders vying for the stage win after the final climb up Passo del Carnaio, and held off a late challenge from New Zealander Christopher Hamilton to take the victory.

Another Italian, Gianluca Brambilla, came a distant third.

In the first of four Giro stages this year over 200km in distance, Bernal, with his Ineos Grenadiers team all around him, settled at the head of the peloton before Vincenzo Nibali, the 2016 Giro champion, split the pack with a late charge.

Nibali's surge saw him climb to 13th in the general classification, while Colombian Bernal keeps hold of his pink jersey and a 45 second advantage over second-placed Aleksandr Vlasov after coming in a comfortable 17th on Thursday.

Stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia is a 198-kilometre ride from Ravenna to Verona.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Brad Stevens' job is safe no matter how Celtics do in play-in tournament

    Brad Stevens' job security apparently isn't a concern in Boston.

  • The Daily Sweat: Wizards have been very good against the spread, and the Celtics have not

    The Celtics are favored, but maybe they shouldn't be.

  • Katlyn Chookagian denies tapout claims at UFC 262, calls out Alexa Grasso

    Katlyn Chookagian addresses claims of having tapped out in UFC 262 bout against Viviane Araujo.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • NHL roundup: Bruins again edge Caps in OT

    Boston's Craig Smith took advantage of a momentary lapse from goalie Ilya Samsonov to score the winner 5:48 into the second overtime as the host Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 3 of an East Division first-round series on Wednesday night. Smith grabbed a loose puck behind the Capitals' net and wrapped it around the left post and in before Samsonov could get back into position after stopping the puck's momentum behind his goal. The goal gave the Bruins a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

  • Dana White uncertain of Tony Ferguson’s future after UFC 262: ‘Time gets us all’

    Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.

  • UFC Vegas 27 betting preview: Will Cody Garbrandt finish Rob Font?

    At BetMGM, the fight is a pick’em, with each man at -110.

  • Wilder wins arbitration case against Fury, trilogy in play

    In a script seemingly written in Hollywood, the highly-anticipated undisputed fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury took another wild and unexpected turn with an arbitrator ruling that Deontay Wilder was owed a third fight against Fury.

  • Knicks expecting 13K fans for first playoff game in 8 years amid easing COVID restrictions

    Madison Square Garden is going to be raucous on Sunday. And it won't be the only NBA arena with more fans during the playoffs.

  • Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull throws no-hitter vs. Mariners in 5-0 win

    The fifth no-hitter of the season goes to Spencer Turnbull

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]

  • Will T.J. Hockenson climb higher in the TE ranks in 2021?

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski looks at the Lions tight end and explains why he could be in for a top-5 fantasy season at the position.

  • Daiana Torquato ready to go to war with Karina Rodriguez at Invicta on AXS TV

    Daiana Torquato knows she's in for a battle when her and Karina Rodriguez vie for the top spot at 125 pounds.

  • Soccer-Cantona joins Shearer, Henry in Premier League's Hall of Fame

    Cantona won four league titles in five seasons at United, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances for the Old Trafford club. The Frenchman, who also won the 1991-92 First Division title with Leeds United, retired in May 1997 aged 30.

  • As regular season ends, NBA's play-in games take shape

    Bring on the play-in, with the NBA's regular season complete and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers still not officially in the postseason. The NBA's new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups: No. 7 Boston will host No. 8 Washington, and No. 9 Indiana host No. 10 Charlotte in the NBA's first elimination game this season.

  • Flames down Canucks in regular-season finale

    Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals and Brett Ritchie added another with two assists in a career-best three-point game as the Calgary Flames earned a 6-2 home victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday in the season finale for both teams. Dillon Dube scored a goal in a two-point outing, while Andrew Mangiapane and Connor Mackey also scored in the win, and goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves for the Flames (26-27-3, 55 points), who finished the season winning four of five games.

  • Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown

    The victory in 46 minutes meant the world number 15 from Poland, who shot to fame at Roland Garros last year by beating Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the final, will enter the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings are out on Monday. Swiatek's third title overall following triumphs at Roland Garros and Adelaide came on the back of one of the most dominant performances of the 19-year-old's career as she dropped only 13 points against the Czech, who was the 2019 Rome champion.

  • Christos Giagos chokes Sean Soriano unconscious at UFC 262, calls out Donald Cerrone

    Watch Christos Giagos kick off UFC 262 with a nasty submission.

  • Andy Murray to skip French Open and focus on Wimbledon after groin issues persist

    In the latest setback of a miserable season, Andy Murray has dropped his plans to participate in the French Open — which starts a fortnight today — after experiencing a recurrence of groin pain while training in Rome. His intention now is to make an early start in his grass-court preparation in order to be as ready as possible for Queen’s and Wimbledon — the two most productive tournaments of his career. Clearly, he will first have to overcome this lingering and mysterious groin problem, which first surfaced just before the Miami Open in March. Murray travelled out to Rome a week ago to test himself in a series of practice sessions with leading players. He is understood to have taken Novak Djokovic to a tie-break in their unofficial set last Sunday, and also made a late entry into the doubles event as an alternate, playing alongside Liam Broady. Together, they showed strength of character to come back and eliminate Luke Saville and Max Purcell in the first round. But after going out in the second round to Kevin Kravietz and Horia Tecau, Murray was equivocal during an interview with the Press Association. “Today didn't feel that great on the court,” he said. “I didn't play that well in comparison to yesterday.” The original intention had been to enter one of the two ATP 250 events next week, either in Geneva or Lyon, but that idea has been dropped. Clay has always been a difficult surface for Murray, whereas grass is his preferred environment, and he will no doubt be trying to convince himself that this last-minute rescheduling could work in his favour. The last time he made a late withdrawal from the French Open was in 2013, after a bout of back trouble in Rome. He wound up winning his first Wimbledon a month later. Yet the reality of this latest unfortunate development is that Murray has now appeared in only four majors since he first dropped off the tour in 2017, on account of his arthritic right hip. He has won just two grand-slam matches in that time, both at the US Open. Since having that joint “resurfaced” in January 2019 — which meant the insertion of a metal rod in the top of the femur, which slots into a metal socket in his pelvis — Murray has been determined to prove that he can become the first singles player to compete successfully with a bionic hip. (Bob Bryan was able to extend his career substantially in the doubles arena, which is significantly less physically demanding.) But the evidence is beginning to suggest that this may be an impossible dream, even if Murray has had some terrible luck along the way. He will certainly be ruing the Covid-19 infection he suffered while feeling in otherwise strong physical shape in January, which kept him out of the Australian Open. Every time he misses a major tournament, he must wonder if he will ever play there again.

  • Golf-Morikawa brings precision game to mount PGA Championship title defence

    World number six Collin Morikawa goes into the PGA Championship in South Carolina this week hungry to mount a title defence and prove his early career major triumph was no fluke. The 24-year-old American put the golf world on notice in August when he broke through a jam-packed leaderboard to secure a two-shot victory at Harding Park in only the second major start of his career. "There's guys out here that have had way more experience on this golf course than I have," said Morikawa, recalling Rory McIlroy's stunning PGA Championship win by eight strokes there in 2012.