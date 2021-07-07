Cycling-Pogacar shows first weakness as Van Aert claims iconic Tour stage win

Julien Pretot
·3 min read
Tour de France
By Julien Pretot

MALAUCENE, France (Reuters) -Tour de France overall leader Tadej Pogacar showed a first sign of weakness in the ascent of the awe-inspiring Mont Ventoux on Wednesday and even though he still extended his advantage, the Slovenian has not yet wrapped up the title.

Belgian Wout van Aert claimed a solo win in the 11th stage, a 198.9km trek from Sorgues, while defending champion Pogacar was distanced two kilometres from the top of the second ascent of the moonscaped Ventoux by Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard.

Vingegaard opened up a 40-second gap before eventually being caught by Pogacar, Colombia's Rigoberto Uran and Ecuador's Richard Carapaz in the long descent to the finish.

Overall, Uran moved up to second, a massive 5:18 behind Pogacar with Vingegaard in third, a further 14 seconds back after Australian Ben O'Connor, who had started the day in second position, cracked in the Ventoux.

"I'm lost for words. It's stupid to say but I didn’t expect to win a stage on this Tour de France until yesterday when I felt I could win one. It's one of the most iconic climbs on the Tour, maybe it's my best victory ever," said Van Aert.

"It's the first mountain I climbed, when I was 10."

Van Aert's Jumbo Visma team mate Vingegaard, who is the team leader since last year's runner-up Primoz Roglic pulled out, had the best legs on the feared Ventoux and even though he did not gain time on Pogacar, the Dane showed he could hurt the Slovenian in the Pyrenees.

"In the second ascent of the Ventoux the tempo was not too high but it was not easy and I exploded in the end," Pogacar said.

PUNISHING PROFILE

World champion Julian Alaphilippe was the early attacker as the breakaway group took shape before the Ventoux on a day that saw six riders abandon as the scorching heat and punishing profile of the stage took their toll.

Polka dot Jersey holder Nairo Quintana of Colombia and France’s David Gaudu, 10th in the general classification, were dropped in the first ascent of the Ventoux - on the easiest side, from the town of Sault.

Carapaz's Ineos Grenadiers pulled the peloton to control the chase potentially setting up the 2019 Giro d'Italia champion for an attack, but it never came as he looked content to stay with Pogacar.

Geraint Thomas, the 2018 champion, sat up before the top as his domestique work was done, way before the peloton reached the Tom Simpson stele, where the British rider died on the 1967 Tour de France.

Alaphilippe led the breakaway group in the first descent to Malaucene, which saw Italian Vincenzo Nibali hit a whopping 107.8 kph, before the second climb to the Ventoux from the most demanding side from Bedoin (21.4km at 7.6%).

Frenchman Kenny Elissonde attacked on the steepest part of the climb, 15km from the top, leaving Alaphilippe, Van Aert and Bauke Mollema chasing.

Van Aert quickly caught Elissonde and dropped the Frenchman 11km from the top, where second-placed Connor cracked as he slid down to fifth in the overall standings behind Carapaz.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Ed Osmond)

  • Wout Van Aert masters Mont Ventoux at Tour de France to take stage win

    Van Aert left Kenny Elissonde behind 11km from the top of the Giant of Provence, riding solo to the finish in Malaucene.

  • Wout van Aert wins Tour de France stage at Mont Ventoux; top five shakeup

    Belgian Wout van Aert won the Tour de France stage at Mont Ventoux, while the top five in the general classification shook up.

  • Cycling-Ice cool Pogacar cracks briefly but saves the day

    Tour de France overall leader Tadej Pogacar showed great composure to recover from a rare failure as he extended his advantage in the general classification at the end of a brutal 11th stage on Wednesday. The defending champion cracked near the top of the second ascent of the punishing Mont Ventoux as one of his challengers, Dane Jonas Vingegaard, attacked. Pogacar was leading Ben O'Connor by 2:01 in the morning but the Australian cracked in the steepest, woods-covered part of the Ventoux to leave the 22-year-old's closest rival, Colombian Rigoberto Uran, trailing by 5:18.

  • Wout van Aert Wins Stage 11 After a Double Ascent of Mont Ventoux—the First in Tour History

    After a double Mont Ventoux climb, the 26-year-old Belgian cyclocross phenom finally takes a stage win at this year’s Tour de France, his fourth ever.

  • Tour de France 2021 route: Stage profiles, previews, start times, dates, distances

    A stage-by-stage look at the 2021 Tour de France route with profiles, previews, distances, dates and estimated start times (all times Eastern). Check out extended highlights here. Watch the 2021 Tour de France on Peacock here Stage 1: BREST→LANDERNEAU Date: Saturday, June 26 Start time: 6:00 a.m. on Peacock, NBCSN Distance: 197.8 km (122.9 miles)

  • Here’s Who’s Winning the 2021 Tour de France After Stage 11

    After two trips up and down Mont Ventoux, Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) remained the overall leader of the 2021 Tour de France. Pogačar, Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo), and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz (INEOS-Grenadiers) were able to catch the young Dane on the descent to the stage finish in Malaucène, but for the first time in this year’s Tour, Pogačar looked vulnerable—at least for a moment. Up the road, Belgium’s Wout van Aert made it a banner day for Jumbo-Visma, winning the stage after attacking the remnants of the day’s big breakaway on the lower slopes of the second ascent of Ventoux.

  • Wout Van Aert rides to solo stage victory as Tadej Pogacar extends overall lead

    Van Aert showed his versatility by breaking clear on Mont Ventoux to win stage 11.

  • Cycling-Cavendish closes on Merckx's Tour stage win record

    VALENCE, France (Reuters) -Mark Cavendish edged closer to Eddy Merckx's all-time Tour de France stage wins record on Tuesday when he claimed his third victory in this year's race. The Briton won a bunch sprint to take the 10th stage, a 190.7km ride from Albertville, to rack up his 33rd career win on the Tour, one fewer than Belgian great Merckx. Cavendish, perfectly set-up by his Deceuninck-Quick Step team mates, beat Belgians Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen.

  • A Single Flat Tire Might Have Doomed Sonny Colbrelli’s Shot at Winning the Green Jersey

    He was executing his plan perfectly—until he got a flat at the worst possible time during Stage 10 of the Tour de France.

