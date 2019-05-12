Cycling: Switzerland coach Hondo sacked after doping confession

(Reuters) - Switzerland coach Danilo Hondo has been sacked with immediate effect after the German said he was involved in blood doping, the Swiss Cycling federation said in a statement on Sunday.

Hondo told German TV channel ARD he went through with blood manipulation in 2011 and "made the biggest mistake of my life".

"As I am a national coach in Switzerland and am active with a lot of young riders, and I made a point in recent years of active anti-doping (campaigning), it was clear to me that if I was involved in this case I had to come clean in order to continue what I have been doing since the end of my active career as a pro in recent years," he added.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 45-year-old, who was a professional cyclist until 2014, had already served a two-year doping ban after failing a drugs test at the 2005 Tour of Murcia.

Hondo, who won two Giro d'Italia stages in 2001, was named head coach of the Switzerland team in 2017.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot and Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)