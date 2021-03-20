Cycling: Stuyven pips pre-race favourites to win Milan-Sanremo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
Tour de France - The 170.5-km Stage 9 from Saint-Etienne to Brioude
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Belgian Jasper Stuyven won the Milan-Sanremo one-day race, the first 'Monument' classic of the season, with a late, unexpected attack at the bottom of the final hill on Saturday.

Australian Caleb Ewan took second place, with Belgian Wout van Aert finishing third.

One of the 'Big Three' - world champion Julian Alaphilippe, Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel, Van Aert - was widely expected to prevail on the Via Roma, but Stuyven tore the script and went all in at the bottom of the Poggio hill, two kilometres from the line.

With a group of chasers breathing down his neck, the Trek Segafredo rider sprinted to the line to claim the biggest victory of his career.

"There were three strong guys and everyone was talking about it," said Stuyven after a 299-km effort.

"But we had a plan to go for it, to try to win. I felt really good all day and the finale went well. There was a lot of fast guys in the group after the Poggio, so I knew I had to try all or nothing.

"And I did. If it'd had gone to the line I could have finished fifth or tenth but I preferred to go all, so I took the biggest victory of my career."

Alaphilippe jumped away from the bunch on the Poggio climb, looking to repeat his winning move from 2019 but he could not make a difference and when Stuyven went, the chasing group failed to organise and allowed the Belgian to open up a gap.

As Soren Kragh Andersen, who had managed to join him, faded, Stuyven did not look back and had about just enough to make it to the line to stun the field.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Christian Radnedge)

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-British Cycling doctor Freeman struck off medical register

    Former British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman was permanently struck off the medical register on Friday after being found guilty of ordering banned testosterone.

  • ‘THEM’ Review: A Solid Foundation to Showcase the Creeping Rot of Suburbia

    SXSW: The first two episodes of Little Marvin's terror anthology on Amazon Prime Video are a promising start to a corrosive tale of racism.

  • See How an ELLE Decor Editor Transformed Her Dark Basement into a Cheery Playroom

    Style Director Parker Bowie Larson transformed her basement into a well-organized play space (complete with a climbing wall!) for her two daughters.

  • Black Lawmakers Rally Behind Shalanda Young to Head Office of Management and Budget

    Shalanda Young is the top choice for Black lawmakers in Congress to become the next director of the Office of Management and Budget, but the White House is still weighing other names for the role. Neither the Republican nor Democratic sides of the isle have concerns over Young, but Politico reports that the Oval Office may be frustrated by the pressure to get behind her.

  • Saweetie Just Revealed She & Quavo Broke Up After Hinting He Cheated on Her

    Another year, another celebrity split.

  • Just How Rich Are Oprah, President Biden and These Other Big Names?

    What do President Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They’re all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? See Who Made the List: The Richest Celebrity...

  • Bella Hadid Lists NYC Duplex for $6.5 Million

    The supermodel snagged the trendy SoHo penthouse a little over a year ago

  • Beef Birria Tacos

    These Beef Birria Tacos are a delicious twist of this classic goat dish. Whip up this easy recipe and fill up on this flavorful Mexican cuisine.

  • This Website Tells You What to Cook Based on the Ingredients You Already Have, and It's Amazing

    Do you ever stand in front of your fridge and pantry, knowing you have some food but are convinced there's nothing at all to actually make with it? (Because, same).

  • 7 Ingredients You Never Need to Make From Scratch (It Will Be Our Secret)

    While not all pre-prepped ingredients are of superior quality, these seven shortcuts won't let you down.

  • SpaceX engineer pleads guilty to selling insider trading tips on dark web

    An engineer working for Elon Musk's SpaceX pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit securities fraud by selling insider tips on the "dark web", the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday. The case was the first in which the SEC has brought an enforcement action alleging securities violations on the dark web, it said. James Roland Jones of Redondo Beach, California, faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, the Department of Justice said.

  • Foster child gets his fairytale ending when math teacher adopts him

    Damien was set to leave school when get got sick. Instead, his math teacher, Finn Lanning, took him and eventually adopted him. Steve Hartman shares their story in this week's "On the Road."

  • Royal Caribbean to return to the Caribbean with vaccinated guests in June

    Adventure of the Seas and Celebrity Millennium ships will also have vaccinated crews and accept children under the age of 18 with a negative COVID-19 test, Royal Caribbean International https://bit.ly/2OSpyTh and Celebrity Cruises https://bit.ly/3vHeSHv said on Friday. "Returning to the Caribbean ... marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, chief executive officer of Celebrity Cruises, a division of Royal Caribbean.

  • Minneapolis police review force used in homeless camp clash

    The Minneapolis police department on Friday was reviewing use of force by its officers after their attempt to clear out a homeless encampment led to a violent clash between officers and civilians who tried to stop them. The clash came as a jury is being seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd's death last May. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man who was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. In June, Minneapolis agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints by police as it worked to remake the city’s police force following Floyd's death.

  • Mexico limits nonessential travel on southern border

    Mexico announced restrictions Thursday on nonessential travel across its southern border with Guatemala and Belize “to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” The Foreign Relations Department did not explain why the measure was announced now, more than a year after the start of the pandemic. Officials from both countries skirted the question of whether the vaccines were being sent to Mexico in return for its decision to restrict entry on its southern border, though they acknowledged the decision came in the context of current talks on vaccines and immigration.

  • This COVID Vaccine Has the Lowest Rate of Side Effects, Data Shows

    If you’re gearing up to get your COVID vaccine, you may have some questions about what to expect. It’s no secret that all three of the emergency-approved options come with a serving of side effects, but the good news is that they tend to be only mild to moderate and typically last no more than 48 hours. Compared to contracting COVID itself, it’s a small price to pay for a level of protection that has earned the “extreme confidence” of experts, including White House COVID Advisor Anthony Fauci, MD.But which vaccine option has the lowest rate of side effects? The data is in, and there’s one jab that seems to outperform the others when it comes to patient comfort. According to clinical trial reports provided by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it’s clear that Johnson&Johnson’s vaccine is the least likely to cause the top four most common complaints: pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, and muscle soreness.Because Pfizer and Moderna both offer two-dose vaccination plans, while Johnson&Johnson comes in the form of a single-dose shot, some double-dose recipients have the added inconvenience of experiencing their side effects twice. The FDA’s records show that the second injections also tend to yield a higher rate of side effects, and anecdotally, many people have reported that their symptoms gain intensity the second time around.So, while experts have urged the public to take whatever vaccine is available to them, there’s no harm in knowing what to expect when you do get your shot. Read on to check out which side effects you're most likely to experience with each vaccine, and to find out how the vaccine may affect you personally, This Is Why Half of People Have Stronger Vaccine Side Effects, CDC Says. 1 Pain at the injection site Patients who reported the side effect after the first Moderna shot: 86.9 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the second Moderna shot: 90.1 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the first Pfizer shot: 83.1 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the second Pfizer shot: 77.8 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the Johnson&Johnson shot: 58.6 percentAnd for the latest COVID news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Fatigue Patients who reported the side effect after the first Moderna shot: 38.5 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the second Moderna shot: 67.6 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the first Pfizer shot: 47.4 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the second Pfizer shot: 59.4 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the Johnson&Johnson shot: 44.4 percentAnd to learn more about COVID vaccine side effects, check out If You Have These Vaccine Side Effects, Don't Get Another Shot, CDC Says. 3 Headache Patients who reported the side effect after the first Moderna shot: 35.4 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the second Moderna shot: 62.8 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the first Pfizer shot: 41.9 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the second Pfizer shot: 51.7 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the Johnson&Johnson shot: 43.8 percent 4 Muscle soreness Patients who reported the side effect after the first Moderna shot: 23.7 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the second Moderna shot: 61.3 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the first Pfizer shot: 21.3 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the second Pfizer shot: 37.3 percentPatients who reported the side effect after the Johnson&Johnson shot: 39.1 percentAnd for more essential vaccine news, The CDC Just Gave This New Warning About Your Second COVID Shot.

  • NY prosecutors interview Cohen an 8th time in Trump inquiry

    Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was interviewed on Friday for an eighth time by New York prosecutors investigating the former president's finances. Cohen met with investigators at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office amid a swirl of new activity in the the criminal inquiry, including fresh subpoenas and face-to-face meetings with key witnesses. Afterward, Cohen told reporters he had a “comprehensive meeting" with prosecutors, offering them his full cooperation.

  • Fellow PGA Tour players rave about Matt Jones’ course record-tying 61

    “He’s done? He played all 18 holes?” said Zach Johnson, who had a 67. “If he played 16 holes, that would be a good score.”

  • Migrant surge meets crackdown at U.S. border

    A group of about 70 asylum-seeking migrants, including adults, teenagers and small children, this week arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border near Penitas, Texas.U.S. Border Patrol agents lined them up, gave them water bottles and plastic bags for their belongings, took down their information, readied them for transport to a facility for those who cross the border illegally. One of them, who said he was 17 and declined to give his name, told Reuters why he made the trip."We are here searching for the American Dream because in our country the violence is really bad. Thank God, we're here at our destination and we hope God will give us an opportunity here, because we've come all this way, suffering. We have been suffering in this journey for a month."U.S. border agents encountered 100,441 migrants at the border with Mexico in February alone, and the U.S. is on track to see the highest number of illegal border-crossers in 20 years.But for many in this group and thousands of others, this is as far as they'll get.The U.S. Secretary for Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas this week told Congress, "the border is secure, and the border is not open."Underscoring that stance: Border agents staged a drill at the San Ysidro crossing this week, deploying riot shields and tear gas. Mayorkas made the policy clear:"We are expelling under the CDC's authority in light of the pandemic, single individuals who arrive at the border. We are expelling families under the same public health authority."Families who cross illegally into the U.S. could find themselves quickly expelled. Edna Soto, a mother from Honduras, told Reuters she entered the U.S. only to end up in a migrant center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico."At dawn today we were kicked out and were forced to board a bus. We were taken to the airport, put on a plane and sent to El Paso, Texas and then from El Paso here, to the Ciudad Juarez bridge."But one group of migrants is not being deported."We are not expelling children who arrive unaccompanied, without a parent or legal guardian, and we are caring for their custody."U.S. government data this week show about 9,200 unaccompanied children in U.S. custody. Most are teenagers, but hundreds are aged 12 or under.The administration is struggling to house them and has opened several emergency shelters for children in Texas and plans to use the Dallas convention center to house up to 3,000 migrant teen boys.Republicans claim Democratic President Joe Biden's policy relaxing rules at the border for children is prompting the surge. In a TV interview this week, Biden dismissed that criticism, saying difficult conditions in Central America were to blame.Back at the border, a woman who called herself Maribel, and said she was nine months pregnant, is loaded into an ambulance to be taken to hospital. Others board vans to be processed. They don’t know what lies ahead.

  • Royal Caribbean Plans to Sail From the Bahamas. What That Could Mean for the Broader Resumption of Cruises.

    It would be the first sailings in the all-important Caribbean market for the company in more than a year.