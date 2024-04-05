Cycling: several top riders involved in Basque cycling crash
Eurosport Cycling pundit Adam Blythe joins World Sport’s Amanda Davies to discuss the horrific crash at Itzulia Basque Country.
The Gamecocks are headed to the title game.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
Embiid's return to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup came at an avoidable cost.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Charlotte, Brooklyn and Washington — as well as other possible sleeper teams — are expected to be the main drivers of the market, with unexpected playoff ramifications always looming.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about Steve Clifford stepping down as head coach of the Hornets, Chauncey Bills and Vince Carter making the Hall of Fame, Julius Randle’s season-ending surgery and a lot more.
South Carolina, Iowa, UConn and NC State all took their own uncharted paths to Cleveland.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
The NFL is ramping up its efforts to find talent around the globe via its International Player Pathway program.
The proposal would permit schools to 'identify specific NIL opportunities' and 'facilitate deals' between athletes and third parties.
The most unlikely story in this Final Four is a favorite among bettors.
Rashee Rice should have taken a lesson from recent history.
The NCAA tournament has catapulted both big men to another level, leaving many to wonder where each player could possibly be drafted by NBA teams in June.
WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 40, takes place this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The two-night extravaganza features 13 matches, with all seven of WWE's major championships on the line. Here's how we predict the event will unfold.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Is Zach Edey the toughest player to officiate in college basketball. 'Yes,' one official says. 'He's a unicorn.'