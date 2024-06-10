Cycling series begins in Janesville this week, along with 2024 Para-Cycling Nationals

Janesville, Wisconsin, will be the cycling center of the Midwest for the next three days.

On Tuesday through Thursday, June 11-13, various events in the 2024 Para-Cycling Road National Championships will start and finish at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church. Also on Thursday, the Janesville Town Square Grand Prix kicks off the 15th annual Kwik Trip Tour of America's Dairyland series.

More than 50 para-cyclists are expected to compete in different categories, based on their disability. Those include tandem riders for the sight impaired, with a sighted captain on the front seat to guide them, and hand cyclists competing in events for people who have lost a leg.

“They do what we do with our legs but they do it with their arms,” said one of the event’s organizers, Paul Murphy of IKON Transportation Service Inc. “What they can do on a bike is really very cool. Last year they averaged 27 miles an hour for over 15 kilometers, which is crazy fast. It’s amazing. It really is. They have such determination and grit. They don’t want to let this thing get the best of them and they are willing to do whatever it takes to stay active. It’s really cool to see them race.”

Janesville has been the first stop on the America’s Dairyland series for four or five years. The para-cycling events have recently been added.

The handcycle event will held in conjunction with the America’s Dairyland event on Thursday.

“Hosting the Para-Cycling Road Championships is truly an honor. We are thrilled to welcome para-cyclists from across the nation to Janesville,” Christine Rebout, executive director of the Janesville Area Convention & Vistors Bureau said in a news release. “This three-day event is not only a celebration of athletic achievement but also a remarkable reminder of the unifying power of sports.”

