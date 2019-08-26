The Cycling Podcast – Vuelta a Espana 2019: Stage two, Benidorm to Calpe

Nairo Quintana crosses the line in celebration as he wins stage two at the Vuelta a España - EPA

The second stage of the Vuelta a España turned the race on its head as a powerful group of six got away on the final climb.

Join Lionel Birnie and Richard Moore as they recap a thrilling race into Calpe that saw Nairo Quintana win the stage and Nicolas Roche take the leader’s red jersey.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We hear the second installments from our diarists in the peloton, James Knox and Nick Schultz, plus we check in with Daniel Friebe about Astana’s topsy turvey couple of days.

Plus there’s reaction from Roche’s Sunweb sports director Luke Roberts and Hugh Carthy, who played a role in setting up Rigoberto Urán on the final climb.