The Cycling Podcast – Vuelta a Espana 2019: Stage three, Ibi to Alicante

Sam Bennett celebrates in Alicante on Monday - EPA

It was a day for the sprinters on stage three of the Vuelta a España from Ibi. Ciudad del Juguete to Alicante.

Join Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe in Altea as they recap a great day for the Irish at the Vuelta a España.

We also hear from our two Vuelta diarists, James Knox and Nick Schultz, plus discuss why the Movistar team have fallen out with one of cycling’s so-called ‘super agents’.

And Bradley Wiggins talks about the decision to bring the Wiggins-Le Col team to a close at the end of the year.