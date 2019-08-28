The Cycling Podcast – Vuelta a Espana 2019: Stage four, Cullera to El Puig

Fabio Jakobsen (right) celebrates his stage win - Velo

Join Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe as they recap stage four of the Vuelta a España.

They are in the same hotel as the Deceuninck-Quick Step and Movistar teams, in the shadow of the Luis Puig velodrome in Valencia to discuss a sprint stage that went the way of the young Dutch champion Fabio Jakobsen.

Jakobsen is a teammate of our Vuelta diarist James Knox and we hear from him and Max Richeze and the team’s sports director Wilfried Peeters.

We also hear from our other diarist Nick Schultz, who answers some of your questions. If you have a question for either James or Nick, Tweet it to us @cycling_podcast

Lionel also catches up with Orla Chennaoui to discuss a brilliant couple of days at the Vuelta for the Irish.