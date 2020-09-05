The Cycling Podcast — Tour de France 2020: Stage eight, Cazeres-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle

The 2020 Tour de France reached the Pyrenees and an absorbing day of racing further sorted the overall standings and perhaps suggested for the first time that this race will be more complex than just anticipated battle between Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau are in Luchon, at the foot of the Peyresourde where the race burst into life.

In this episode we recap Nans Peters’s first Tour de France stage win, ask whether Tadej Pogacar would have attacked had he not lost time on Friday, pick over the bones of Thibaut Pinot’s overall challenge and ask what Jumbo-Visma were up to.

There are also contributions from our audio diarists from inside the peloton and François remembers his first day on the Tour in 1986 when he came face to face with Bernard Hinault.