The Cycling Podcast — Tour de France 2020: Stage 18, Meribel to La Roche-sur-Foron

Join Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau in La Roche-sur-Yoron as they recap the final Alpine stage of the Tour de France.

There was a one-two for Ineos-Grenadiers, a worrying time for Richie Porte, who punctured on the gravel at the top of the Plateau des Glières and another big move by Bahrain-McLaren that came to nothing.

Hear from Sepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma on helping Primoz Roglic to take another big step towards clinching the yellow jersey and from Ryan Gibbons of NTT Pro Cycling who hope to win a stage before the Tour finishes on Sunday.