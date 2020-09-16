The Cycling Podcast — Tour de France 2020: Stage 17, Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze

The Tour de France reached Méribel and a new climb, the Col de la Loze, taking the riders to more than 2,300 metres of altitude. But did it settle the general classification once and for all?

On the steep final climb it was Superman Miguel Angel Lopez who soared away from the rest to win his first Tour de France stage. Behind, Primoz Roglic tightened his grip on the yellow jersey.

Join Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau at their mountain hideaway as they recap a great stage of the Tour.

We ask whether Roglic has done enough, whether anyone else can deny Pogacar and Lopez a place on the podium and finally what were Bahrain-McLaren hoping to achieve?