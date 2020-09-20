The Cycling Podcast — Tour de France 2020: Stage 20, Mantes-la-Jolie – Paris Champs-Elysees

In a final episode of The Cycling Podcast from close to the Champs-Élysées Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau recap the last stage of the 2020 Tour de France.

Still digesting Saturday’s time trial we review a stage victory for Sam Bennett before hearing from Connor Swift, who was in the break, Alexander Kristoff, who won the opening stage of the race and is a team-mate of Tadej Pogacar, and Guillaume Martin, the best Frenchman in the Tour who François has been trying to speak to for a few days.

Then we ask Bahrain-McLaren and Mitchelton-Scott sports directors Rod Ellingworth and Matt White about Jumbo-Visma could have done differently to set up Primoz Roglic.

We also find out more about the 2020 Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar from his team doctor Jeroen Swart and Slovenian journalist Toni Gruden.