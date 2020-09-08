The Cycling Podcast — Tour de France 2020: Stage 10, Ile d’Oleron to Ile de Re

Everyone on the Tour de France woke up nervous after the rest day, and not just because the racing was due to resume. The results of the Covid-19 tests could have altered the race but, although there were four positives among team staff all the riders were negative and no teams have had to leave the race. The Tour director Christian Prudhomme did test positive however.

Join Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau in La Rochelle after a sprint finish in Îl de Ré that saw Irish champion Sam Bennett win his first Tour de France stage and become the first man from his country since Shay Elliott in the 1960s to win stages in all three grand tours.

We discuss a tense stage that, thankfully, never descended into chaos, although there were inevitably crashes along the way.