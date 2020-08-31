The Cycling Podcast — Tour de France 2020: Stage three, Nice to Sisteron

The third stage of the Tour de France was expected to end in a sprint, and so it proved, but in this episode of our race coverage from France find out why the finish was like the race to find the quickest queue at the supermarket checkout.

After leaving Nice, Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau recorded the podcast in the centre of Sisteron. The crowds may be smaller but one thing is for sure, the Tour is still the Tour.

We recap an incredible finish by Australia’s Caleb Ewan and discuss the dynamics of the sprint. Is this the Dr Beeching Tour, confirming the death of the lead-out train?

We also look ahead to Tuesday’s first summit finish and ask whether the emergence of Jumbo-Visma as a credible threat to Ineos has got Dave Brailsford rattled.