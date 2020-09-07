The Cycling Podcast — Tour de France 2020: Stage nine, Pau to Laruns

In this episode of The Cycling Podcast from the Tour de France Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau recap the second and final stage in the Pyrenees.

It was the most absorbing stage of an intriguing first week and leaves the Tour beautifully poised going into the first rest day.

We recap stage nine, which was brought to life by Team Sunweb’s Marc Hirschi, who went so close against Julian Alaphilippe a weeks ago.

We also discuss how the overall battle is turning into a race between two Slovenians, stage winner Tadej Pogacar and the new yellow jersey Primoz Roglic, and Colombia’s Egan Bernal, with Guillaume Martin and Romain Bardet still in the mix for France.