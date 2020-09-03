The Cycling Podcast — Tour de France 2020: Stage five, Gap to Privas

The quietest day in modern Tour de France history had an unexpected twist in the tail and Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau were on hand to discuss the stage.

It was expected to be a sprint but it was surprising that there was no breakaway all day. We ask why the stage turned out the way it did and hear from Deceuninck-Quick Step’s Michael Morkov and NTT Pro Cycling’s Ryan Gibbons.

The stage was won by Wout van Aert, last seen setting a searing pace on the climb to Orcières-Merlette in support of his team leader Primoz Roglic. But what impact will it have on Jumbo-Visma allowing Van Aert to ride for himself today?

The twist in the tail came after the finish when race leader Julian Alaphilippe was found to have taken a drinks bottle within the last 20 kilometres, which is not allowed under the rules. It means Adam Yates of Mitchelton-Scott takes the yellow jersey. We hear from his team-mate Sam Bewley and sports director Matt White.