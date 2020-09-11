The Cycling Podcast — Tour de France 2020: Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Correze

It was Jacques Chirac and Raymond Poulidor day on the Tour de France, as the stage finished in the former French president’s home town as well as through the Eternal Second’s home town of St Léonard-de-Noblat.

But the day belonged to Marc Hirschi, nicknamed Baby Spartacus by François after his exploits in the opening week of the race. The Sunweb rider became the first Swiss rider to win a stage of the Tour since his mentor Fabian Cancellara in 2012.

Join Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau in Clermont-Ferrand as they recap a ferocious transitional stage. We also hear from Dave Brailsford of Ineos Grenadiers on the eve of the resumption of hostilities in the overall battle.