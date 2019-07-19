The Cycling Podcast – Tour de France 2019: Stage 12, Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre

Simon Yates wrapped up a win on Stage 12 - Velo

The Tour de France reaches the Pyrenees and Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau recap a day that saw another rider complete the full set of stage wins in the three grand tours.

There was a huge breakaway, a curious abandon and victory for Simon Yates. We discuss all three stories and all the day’s other talking points before looking ahead to Friday’s time trial and La Course.

The Cycling Podcast is supported by Rapha and Science In Sport.