The Cycling Podcast – Tour de France 2019: Stage nine, Saint-Etienne to Brioude

Daryl Impey celebrates winning stage nine - Velo

Sunday was Bastille Day in France - or as François reminds us, Le 14 Juillet, because no one calls it Bastille Day but there was to be no French stage winner in the Tour de France.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau recap the ninth stage, won by the South African Daryl Impey.

We also hear from another rider outside his team bus and from Team Ineos doctor Richard Usher and the surgeon who operated on Chris Froome after the four-time Tour winner crashed heavily at the Critérium du Dauphiné last month.

The Cycling Podcast is supported by Rapha and Science In Sport.