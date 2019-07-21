The Cycling Podcast – Tour de France 2019: Stage 14, Tarbes to Tourmalet

The Tour de France took a turn on Saturday - Velo

This most enthralling Tour de France took another twist on the Col du Tourmalet and Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau were there to witness the stage and record their thoughts as the race unfolded.

The first big question asked of Julian Alaphilippe, the race leader, was whether he would cope on the first hors categorie mountain of the Tour, and the first time this race has gone above 2,000 metres.

We asked a range of people whether they thought Alaphilippe could win the Tour, we ask what happened to Geraint Thomas and weigh up whether Alaphilippe or Thibaut Pinot are the most likely of the French contenders to win the race.

The Cycling Podcast is supported by Rapha and Science In Sport.