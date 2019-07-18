The Cycling Podcast – Tour de France 2019: Stage 11, Albi to Toulouse

Lotto Soudal rider Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Jumbo-Visma rider Dylan Groenewegen sprint for the finish line on Stage 11 - REUTERS

The Tour de France resumed after the rest day with a flat stage from Albi to Toulouse before the Pyrenees loom into view on Thursday.

Join Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau in a busy square on a warm evening in Toulouse as they dissect the final sprint stage for a while.

The stage was taken by Caleb Ewan – making his Tour de France debut. Stand by for terrible puns, incisive analysis and a look ahead to the mountains.

