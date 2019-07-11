The Cycling Podcast – Tour de France 2019: Stage five, Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Colmar

Peter Sagan secured the 12th Tour stage win of his career on Wednesday - Velo

The Tour de France heads into the Vosges and Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau head to the Hotel Hassenforder to record their stage five podcast.

The restaurant used to be owned by Roger Hassenforder, who won eight stages of the Tour in the 1950s. In fact, he presented the yellow jersey to Julian Alaphilippe on the podium after the stage.

In another packed episode we discuss Peter Sagan’s 12th Tour stage win and hear from Team Ineos’s Egan Bernal.

The Cycling Podcast is supported by Rapha and Science In Sport