The Cycling Podcast – Tour de France 2019: Stage 17, Pont du Gard to Gap

Luke Rowe was one of two riders disqualified from the Tour de France following the 17th stage

What should have been a routine breakaway stage of the Tour de France turned into a dramatic day with the disqualification of two key support riders for Team Ineos and Jumbo-Visma.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau react to the decision to kick Luke Rowe and Tony Martin out of the Tour de France for an altercation on the road and have exclusive reaction from Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford.

The stage itself was won in impressive fashion Italian Matteo Trentin, who gave Mitchelton-Scott their fourth victory of the race.

Join the team in Gap for reaction, interviews, analysis and a bit of light speculation.

The Cycling Podcast is supported by Rapha and Science In Sport.