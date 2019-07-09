The Cycling Podcast – Tour de France 2019: Stage three, Binche to Epernay

Julian Alaphilippe’s becomes the first Frenchman since 2014 to wear the yellow jersey - REUTERS

The Tour de France has left Belgium behind and arrived in the region famous for its Champagne. Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau record their stage three podcast over a glass of champagne.

We discuss Julian Alaphilippe’s stage win as he became the first Frenchman since 2014 to wear the yellow jersey. We hear from Deceuninck-Quick Step’s boss Patrick Lefevere.

Mike Teunissen slipped out of the yellow jersey as a result but what does this now mean for the long-term battle for the race? Jumbo-Visma and Team Ineos are squaring up against each other but what is the significance of Egan Bernal leapfrogging his teammate and defending champion Geraint Thomas? And does Thibaut Pinot’s form suggest he’s ready to mount a challenge when the race reaches La Planche des Belles Filles later in the week?