The Cycling Podcast – Tour de France 2019: Stage 10, Saint-Flour to Albi

Listen to the cycling podcast to find out what happened in stage 10 - Velo

With the rest day just 24 hours away, the peloton could have been forgiven for wanting a quiet day.

No such luck for them because crosswinds in the final couple of hours of racing caused chaos and left several riders counting the cost of being caught out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Join Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau as they pick over the results and sort the winners from the losers.

Why were several of the overall contenders caught out? How did Team Ineos manage to come out of it on the front foot again? What was George Bennett doing going back for bottles at the crucial moment? We discuss this and much more.

The Cycling Podcast is supported by Rapha and Science In Sport.