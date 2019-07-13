The Cycling Podcast – Tour de France 2019: Stage seven, Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saone

Dylan Groenewegen claimed victory in stage seven of the Tour - Velo

After the drama at La Planche des Belles Filles, the Tour de France settled in for a long, slow day in the sun. Heading into the Burgundy region famous for its snails, the peloton pedalled at a snail’s pace for much of the day.

But there’s no such thing as a snoozy episode of The Cycling Podcast and so we join Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau at their hotel for a recap of the stage.

The winner was Dylan Groenewegen – who is making a habit of winning stages like this having won the two least eventful stages of last year’s race – ahead of Caleb Ewan. We hear from Groenewegen and his Jumbo-Visma sports director Frans Maassen.

We also hear from defending champion Geraint Thomas, current leader Giulio Ciccone and his Trek-Segafredo team-mate Koen De Kort and there’s another episode of Outside The Team Bus.

