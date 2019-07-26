The Cycling Podcast – Tour de France 2019: Stage 18, Embrun to Valloire

Thibaut Pinot rides up with Geraint Thomas on the 18th stage - AFP

The hot weather finally broke and heavy rain fell on the run-in to Valloire but we are still none the wiser as to who will win the Tour de France.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau discuss the first of three Alpine stages and search for clues as to who is looking the strongest.

What were Team Ineos’s tactics? Is Egan Bernal or Geraint Thomas their leader now? Can Julian Alaphilippe hold on? Can Thibaut Pinot launch an attack?

And why does Daniel Oss keep saying “heavy rain”?

