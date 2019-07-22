The Cycling Podcast – Tour de France 2019: Stage 15, Limoux to Foix

Simon Yates claimed victory after stage 15 on Sunday - Getty Images Europe

If the finish to yesterday’s stage was exciting, stage 15 to Foix was a thriller from start to finish and leaves everyone going into the second rest day still wondering who is going to win the Tour de France.

The momentum is with Thibaut Pinot, winner on the Col du Tourmalet yesterday and the man who made the biggest gains again today. And yet his fellow Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe still holds the yellow jersey and will have to be reeled in when the race reaches the Alps next week.

With the rest day to come, Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau reflect on the best Tour for decades and ask what is going to happen next.

Join them for reaction, reflection and analysis from the Tour de France.

The Cycling Podcast is supported by Rapha and Science In Sport.