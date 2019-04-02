The Cycling Podcast: Tour of Flanders fine tuning and moon racing

Niki Terpstra (centre) will return to defend his Tour of Flanders title, though this year the Dutchman will be riding for Direct Énergie - © Digitalclickx.com

The races leading up to Sunday's Tour of Flanders always offer some clues as to which teams and riders are in the best shape to contend on the cobbled hills.

Richard Moore returns from Belgium to discuss Ghent-Wevelgem with Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe and look ahead to the Tour of Flanders.

We also hear from Allan Peiper, sports director of UAE Team Emirates, about Alexander Kristoff's tactics on the Kemmelberg and how he set himself up to win the race. We also hear from Team Sky’s Luke Rowe and EF Education First’s Alberto Bettiol.

