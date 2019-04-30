The Cycling Podcast: The Revelations of the spring

Jakob Fuglsang finally landed a big one at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday - 2019 Getty Images

After a spring of near-misses in the one-day classics, Jakob Fuglsang finally crossed the line first to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and to continue an extraordinary run of success by his Astana team.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe discuss Fuglsang's transformation in 2019 and look at whether the new finish to La Doyenne made for a more exciting race. Lionel reports back from Belgium, where he watched Flèche Wallonne as well as Liège, while making a new episode for friends of the podcast.

While there he also spoke to two Dutch sports directors, Aike Visbeek of Team Sunweb and Addy Engels of Jumbo-Visma, about the other revelation of the spring, Mathieu van der Poel, the winner of last week's Amstel Gold Race.

We also hear from Tao Geoghegan Hart, who won two stages at the Tour of the Alps as his Sky team-mate Pavel Sivakov won the race overall.

