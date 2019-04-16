The Cycling Podcast: Philippe Gilbert ages like wine with Paris-Roubaix victory

Philippe Gilbert won the Paris-Roubaix over the weekend - REX

The latest episode of The Cycling Podcast is all about Paris-Roubaix, where Philippe Gilbert almost completed his collection of monuments, sprinting to his fourth (of five) in the old Roubaix Velodrome.

Richard Moore was there and he reports from the start in Compiègne and the track centre in Roubaix, where he spoke to Marco Haller, a strong teammate to runner-up Nils Politt, and Bernhard Eisel, as he recovered from finishing his 16th Paris-Roubaix.

We also hear from Patrick Lefevere and Dirk Demol of the two dominant teams, Deceuninck-Quick Step and Katusha-Alpecin, and there's an appearance by the podcast's favourite Italian, Ciro Scognamiglio.

Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe join Richard to analyse Paris-Roubaix and discuss Gilbert's standing in cycling's pantheon of greats. They also look back on last week's Tour of the Basque Country and ahead to Sunday's Amstel Gold Race.

