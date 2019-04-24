The Cycling Podcast: Mathieu van der Poel and the greatest race of all time?

Mathieu van der Poel crosses the line following an unforgettable conclusion to the Amstel Gold Race - 2019 Getty Images

The latest episode of The Cycling Podcast looks back at what some have called "the greatest race of all time," Sunday's Amstel Gold Race, won by Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe consider this claim in the cold light of the day after, and we hear from Michael Woods, who was in a promising move late in the race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Woods also looks ahead to Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where the Canadian finished second last year, the podcast team discuss whether the changes to the course will have a material impact on the race – and, of course, Daniel rattles off his "18 to watch".

And there's an interview with Marc Sergeant, boss of the Lotto-Soudal team, whose Victor Campenaerts beat Bradley Wiggins' world hour record in Mexico last week.

The Cycling Podcast is supported by Rapha and Science in Sport.

Science In Sport are offering all listeners 25 per cent off their range of energy bars, drinks and gels at scienceinsport.com. Use the code SISCP25 when you reach the check-out. Go to the Science in Sport website.

This episode is supported by Harry's Razors. Harry’s have a special offer for Cycling Podcast Féminin listeners by offering a Trial Set for £3.95, all you have to do is go to https://harrys.com/CYCLING