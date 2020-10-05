The Cycling Podcast — Giro d'Italia 2020: Stage three, Enna to Etna

Stage three of the Giro d’Italia saw drama even before the race properly started when Geraint Thomas, one of the favourites, crashed heavily in the neutralised zone.

Thomas’s challenge is over, and Simon Yates’s took a dent as he was dropped on the slopes of Mount Etna. We hear from the sports directors of their respective teams and also from Fabrizio Guidi, whose EF Pro Cycling team won the stage with Jonathan Caicedo.

We also hear from our audio diarists Joe Dombrowski and James Knox, whose team-mate Joao Almeida took over the pink jersey of overall leader.