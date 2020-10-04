The Cycling Podcast — Giro d'Italia 2020: Stage two, Alcamo - Agrigento (via Liege-Bastogne-Liege)

In stage two of The Cycling Podcast’s Grandest Tour we are divided between Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Giro d’Italia.

In Liège there was a victory for Primoz Roglic, and we have the reaction of the boss of his Jumbo-Visma team, Richard Plugge. In Italy, Diego Ulissi won his seventh Giro stage and we hear from his team-mate, Joe Dombrowski.

We also have a dispatch from another of our audio diarists, James Knox, an interview with Matt White and the White Feather; Gianni Savio.