The Cycling Podcast — Giro d'Italia 2020: Stage one, Monreale to Palermo

In the first episode from the Giro d’Italia — and the first of The Grandest Tour by The Cycling Podcast — Richard and Daniel review stage one, won by Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers.
We hear from Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates, the big winners among the overall contenders, and from our new diarists, Joe Dombrowski, James Knox, Jacopo Guarnieri, Nathan Haas, Cesare Benedetti and Rick Zabel, who tells us how he targeted — and won — the King of the Mountains jersey.
- The Cycling Podcast is supported by iwoca and Science in Sport