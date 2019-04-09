The Cycling Podcast: Alberto Bettiol leaves them trailing at Flanders... and looking ahead to Paris-Roubaix

Alberto Bettiol took the first win of his professional career at the Tour of Flanders, one of the biggest races in the WorldTour calendar - 2019 Getty Images

Before Sunday, Alberto Bettiol had not won a professional bike race. The Tour of Flanders was some way to get off the mark.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe discuss the EF Education First rider's surprise victory and ask how he was able to stay clear of the star-packed chasing group from the top of the Oude Kwaremont all the way to the finish line.

We hear from his sports director Andreas Klier and team-mate Sebastian Langeveld about how they pulled it off.

Then we turn our attention to Sunday's Paris-Roubaix. Daniel unveils his now regular list of top 18 favourites and we hear Taylor Phinney's unique take on things.

Our latest Friends of the Podcast episode asks why Team Sky have failed to shine at the Tour of Flanders, with Luke Rowe's fifth place their best result in nine attempts so far. This is the fourth Friends of the Podcast episode of 2019 with at least seven more to come. Sign up for just £15 (or feel free to pay more if you want to support what we do) at thecyclingpodcast.com/friends