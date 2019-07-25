Cycling kit and equipment: Five best pieces to keep you on the road through the Tour de France

Tour de France-themed cycling kit -

Telegraph Sport reveals the five pieces of kit and equipment that has kept it on the road throughout the Tour de France

Radar EV TDF Yellow with Prizm™ Road

They may not be French, but to cycling fans of a certain age US brand Oakley just screams 'Tour de France'. From the days of Greg LeMond through to the current crop of stars in the peloton, Oakley has had them covered. Quite literally. While other brands may appear as appealing, few match Oakley for both quality and heritage.

Oakley

In celebration of the Tour, Oakley has released a special series of glasses including the rather splendid Radar EV path which is not only light, but also features flexible arms that hold the frames firmly in place. The Prizm Road lenses, too, enables a single use lens in a variety of conditions whether that be sunshine, cloud or on sun-dappled descents when vision and safety are of primary concern.

Price: £180.00



Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic TI Tour de France pedals

When Bernard Tapie and his company Look designed a revolutionary quick-release clipless pedal system in the early 1980s it was a game-changer. Despite the professional peloton's initial reluctance to embrace the Look pedal, it eventually succumbed.

Look

The impact was immediate then and even now, 35 years later, it continues to be felt as novice riders take their first tentative pedal strokes into a clipless world. The modern version of the pedal that helped Bernard Hinault and his La Vie Claire team-mates to Tour success in the mid 1980s remains a work of art and technical genius.

With ceramic bearings, a new improved spindle that claims to save the rider around two watts when pedalling at cadence of 100rpm and its 67mm-wide stainless steel plate that provides a large enough area to transfer the power through without causing those nasty hotspots, the Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic TI Tour de France – yes, a bit of a mouthful – is quite possibly the smoothest pedal we have ever used. At 94g each they are certainly the lightest. Little wonder then that Romain Bardet and Lilian Calmejane are currently clipped in to them as they ride around France in pursuit of the holy grail.

Price: £280.00



Rapha Classic Cycling Shoe

After working in tandem with Giro to make their previous shoes, the 'classic' is the first entirely in-house shoe made by Rapha. Featuring a stiff carbon sole and a distinctly retro looking lacing system, the shoe marries together modern materials and old-school chic to create this extremely comfortable road shoe.

shoe

Eschewing the ubiquitous Boa tightening system in favour of a double-wall lacing system may have appeared a brave move from Rapha, but it works. One innovation we like, too, is the protected carbon soles. Rather than exposed carbon which can be slippy when walking off the bike, Rapha has it protected in thermoplastic polyurethane. Though not the lightest or stiffest in the world, the Classic Shoe is simple, stylish and also reasonably priced. A real winner for those concerned with their pound-to-weight ratios.

Price: £180.00



Café du Cycliste Monique jersey

Whether you are planning a long-distance audax ride or hoping to go for a spin down the lanes, then the Monique jersey from Café du Cycliste may just be the perfect choice for you, it certainly was for yours truly during a recent trip into the high Pyrenees.

cdc

Simple lines and classical styling from the French brand certainly makes the Monique an easy-on-the-eye jersey, but how does it perform? As it happens: pretty good. With strong wicking and breathable fabric, along with its extra pockets at the rear – for those all-important energy bars or whatever else those who think endurance rides are actually a 'thing' – the Monique is certainly a jersey that is in for the long run. Given the forecasts for extreme heat, though, perhaps one for the later months or the cooler summer days.

Price: £150.00

