Cycling kit and equipment: best pieces to keep you riding through the Tour de France

Shimano RC9 SPD-SL S-Phyre road shoes
Though admittedly not cheap, the Shimano RC9 SPD-SL S-Phyre road shoe has very quickly become one of our favourite shoes of all time. And that was before we discovered Mathieu van der Poel, Michael Matthews and current maillot jaune Primoz Roglic — along with all of his Jumbo Visma team-mates — also stepped out in this, the sleekest of smart shoe.
Available in old-school black, blue, green or our particular favourite, white with a hint of a pearlescent finish for that understated hint of bling, the S-Phyre shoe not only looks good, but performs well too. With a super-stiff carbon sole, it really feels as if each pedal stroke counts. As comfortable as a pair of well worn brogues, the S-Phyre has adjustable arch support and two Boa dials, allowing you to tweak to fit. On both short and long rides — is an eight-hour ride long nowadays? — comfort was the order of the day and at no time were there any hints a hot spots. Additional tongue and ankle padding ensures comfort on longer rides, while the well-positioned air vent keeps your toes cool in the heat. Just perfect, and possibly a soon-to-be- Tour de France winning shoe too.
Price: £319.99
Elite Takuin storage case
You may not see a single storage case being packed during the ongoing Tour de France, but a number of riders from the peloton will more than likely use these during their training rides. Not that we are likening ourselves to the professionals, but during our early-morning spins throughout the Tour the Elite Takuin case has become an ever-present.
Waterproof and made with a weather-resistant zipper, the case that fits into most bottle cages can hold an inner tube or two, a multi-tool, tyre levers and micro-pump or Co2 cartridges both omitting the need for a saddlebag while also freeing up pocket space for that extra flapjack.
Price: £24.99
100% S3 sunglasses
When exactly it became vogue to wear over-sized sunglasses while cycling is difficult to pinpoint, but as anybody who has been watching the Tour de France closely can testify, they have spread through the peloton like wildfire. Both Adam Yates and Egan Bernal spend their days hidden behind large lenses, while Peter Sagan and his team-mates at Bora-Hansgrohe shield themselves with these rather chic 100% S3 sunglasses.
Available in a multitude of colours — from bright pink to stone grey — the frame of the 100% S3 is a simple, but functional, design. Flexible arms with rubber grippers not only ensure a snug fit, but also allows you to tuck then behind your head secure in the knowledge they will not fall off. The oversized lens provides superb peripheral vision while also offering extra protection which, in our eyes, can only be a good thing.
Price: £179.99
Elite Fly 2020 water bottle
Having made their name in the Tour de France in the early 1980s when they supplied Coca-Cola branded bidons — or water bottles — to race organisers, Italian brand Elite's relationship with the world's biggest bike race is a longstanding one. Thankfully, the Elite Fly is a little more user friendly than those primitive bidons used by the likes of Bernard Hinault.
As suppliers to Ag2r-La Mondiale, Bahrain-McLaren, CCC, Cofidis, Groupama-FDJ, Ineos Grenadiers, Israel Start-up Nation, Movistar and Sunweb, over half of the WorldTour teams at this year's Tour are aiding their hydration programmes in tandem with Elite. Just as Telegraph Sport is either in the saddle or in the chair during our mammoth daily live-blog sessions. Available in 500ml and 750ml the Elite Fly is both lightweight and thankfully easy to clean. Leaving you with just one question to answer: what team is going to assist you in quenching that thirst?
Price: £6.99