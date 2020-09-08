Cycling kit and equipment: best pieces to keep you riding through the Tour de France

Cycling kit and equipment: best five pieces to keep you riding through the Tour de France

Shimano RC9 SPD-SL S-Phyre road shoes

Though admittedly not cheap, the Shimano RC9 SPD-SL S-Phyre road shoe has very quickly become one of our favourite shoes of all time. And that was before we discovered Mathieu van der Poel, Michael Matthews and current maillot jaune Primoz Roglic — along with all of his Jumbo Visma team-mates — also stepped out in this, the sleekest of smart shoe.

Shimano RC9 SPD-SL S-Phyre road shoes

Available in old-school black, blue, green or our particular favourite, white with a hint of a pearlescent finish for that understated hint of bling, the S-Phyre shoe not only looks good, but performs well too. With a super-stiff carbon sole, it really feels as if each pedal stroke counts. As comfortable as a pair of well worn brogues, the S-Phyre has adjustable arch support and two Boa dials, allowing you to tweak to fit. On both short and long rides — is an eight-hour ride long nowadays? — comfort was the order of the day and at no time were there any hints a hot spots. Additional tongue and ankle padding ensures comfort on longer rides, while the well-positioned air vent keeps your toes cool in the heat. Just perfect, and possibly a soon-to-be- Tour de France winning shoe too.

Price: £319.99



Elite Takuin storage case

You may not see a single storage case being packed during the ongoing Tour de France, but a number of riders from the peloton will more than likely use these during their training rides. Not that we are likening ourselves to the professionals, but during our early-morning spins throughout the Tour the Elite Takuin case has become an ever-present.

Elite Takuin storage case

Waterproof and made with a weather-resistant zipper, the case that fits into most bottle cages can hold an inner tube or two, a multi-tool, tyre levers and micro-pump or Co2 cartridges both omitting the need for a saddlebag while also freeing up pocket space for that extra flapjack.

Price: £24.99



100% S3 sunglasses

When exactly it became vogue to wear over-sized sunglasses while cycling is difficult to pinpoint, but as anybody who has been watching the Tour de France closely can testify, they have spread through the peloton like wildfire. Both Adam Yates and Egan Bernal spend their days hidden behind large lenses, while Peter Sagan and his team-mates at Bora-Hansgrohe shield themselves with these rather chic 100% S3 sunglasses.

