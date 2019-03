You might have seen cycling before, but maybe not quite like this. Olena Sheremet is a cycling instructor in Ukraine and teaches wild tricks to her students. Remarkably, she says no one has been injured learning the stunts. Sheremet says the workouts are so intense, each hour-long class can burn up to 700 calories. As InsideEdition.com's Stephanie Officer finds out, she is looking to make the routines even more complex.

Scroll to continue with content Ad