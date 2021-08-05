How Cycling Helps Him Manage CPTSD, Which He Developed as the Result of an Abusive Childhood

Photo credit: Courtesy Shem Flitton



[Trigger warning: The following story contains mentions of mental illness, abuse, death, and suicide.]

Name: Shem Flitton

Age: 47

Hometown: Grantsville, Utah

Occupation: Editor

Time Cycling: 41 years

Reason for Cycling: Cycling makes me happy. I love riding and pushing myself, and it has helped me overcome trauma from abuse.

Growing up, I was abused emotionally, physically, and sexually. My parents divorced, and I lived with my mom and my brothers. My mom struggled with borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder, and because of this, I often took on the parent role in place of her. When I was 6 years old, I started cooking dinner when I was 6 years old, and at age 7, I’d stay up late cleaning the house while she worked at a diner. By the time I was 9, I took care of my younger brothers while she went out to bars, often not returning until the next day.

In the fifth grade, I attempted suicide. There were custody disputes between my parents, and eventually my dad gained custody of us. His new wife didn’t really like me, and I didn’t get along with my step-siblings. When I was 14, my brother and I moved back in with my mom.

However, throughout all of this, cycling remained a constant in my life. My dad gave me a bike on training wheels when I was 5, and I rode that same bike until the wheels literally fell off. One day, I came home from school, and my mom had bought me a yellow banana-seat bike from a thrift store. (This type of unpredictable behavior is common among people with borderline personality disorder. One minute they might shower you with love and attention, and the next minute, they’ll scream and kick you out of the house.)

From my difficult childhood, I developed what’s known as Chronic Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Regular PTSD comes from acute trauma—a singular event such as battle or a car crash. My type of PTSD comes from the long-term effects of living with an abuser, and one of my coping mechanisms is that I tend to disassociate. I cut myself off from my emotions or from whatever is going on around me if I find it triggering.

My CPTSD has a unique effect on my cycling; on one hand, I can distance myself from the physical pain of the ride, but on the other, cycling has this way of cutting through my emotional barriers and making me feel my feelings.

A year after graduating, I spent two years in France as a missionary with my church, and biking was our main form of transportation. I owned a blue Peugeot bicycle which I often rode 20 to 30 miles to see nearby castles. I even watched the actual Tour de France in 1994. Shortly after I returned home, the Young Men’s leader in my congregation asked me to help chaperone a 319 mile ride from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Lake Powell.

In 2010, when my mom was dying from cancer, I told her that I was going to participate in a cancer fundraiser in her honor. She died before I could make it happen, but in 2012, I rode in the Huntsman 140—my first event ever. I raised $1,000 in honor of mom and my grandfather, who had died the previous year from pneumonia and battled cancer, too.

I rode the event on a 1985 Fuji Acadia steel frame, wearing one of my mom’s necklaces and carrying my grandfather’s pocketknife. It was so incredibly difficult, and I fell behind the main group of riders, catching up when they stopped for breaks. That left me a lot of time to think.

I thought about the incredibly complex relationship I had with my mother. This woman who could be so loving and brilliant and vivacious, but then within seconds could turn into a screaming, abusive, vindictive person. I loved and resented her.

At the end of the Huntsman 140, I sat down at the finish line and cried. I was overwhelmed by the experience. It was a healing moment. I have always found cycling to be meditative. After finishing long rides, I feel much more centered.

In 2014, I crossed an item off my bucket list—LOTOJA, a 206-mile ride from Logan, Utah, to Jackson, Wyoming. I started out too strong in that event and felt ready to quit after 30 miles, but when I thought of everyone who had donated to the campaign, I realized I had to keep going. I finished the event in 12 hours and 39 minutes, and raised raised $4,000 for the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Last year, as the pandemic caused cycling events to cancel, I went out and everested. This was a way to cope and come to terms with the sexual abuse I endured in the past. I rode my bike up and down a mountain pass in Utah’s West Desert 23 times, spending a total of 26 hours on the trip. Everesting took everything out of me, but I felt cleansed by the experience. I knew after that, I can do anything.

I also participated in a fundraising ride called the Five-Canyon Challenge. It’s a ride up and down the canyons of Salt Lake Valley for 116 miles with more than 14,000 feet of climbing. It was a fundraiser for the Wheels of Justice whose goal is to end child abuse.

These days, I ride a Giant Defy 2 with some Mercury M5 carbon wheels. And my training schedule looks something like this: each week I do two core workouts, one strength-training workout, three stretching sessions, one tempo ride (~2 hours), one session of hill repeats (~1 hour), an active recovery ride (1 hour) and one endurance ride which typically lasts nine hours.

Shem’s Must-Have Cycling Gear

→ Feed Zone Portables — I have a lot of problems with sugary food during rides. The savory options give me good food that my stomach can handle. Also, making my own cycling food saves a lot of money. So far, the beef and sweet potato two-bite pies are my favorite.

→ Garmin Edge 520 Plus — I’m a data geek. I love seeing my top speed, how I performed over terrain, and all the other information and to use that to perform better next time. It also helps during events because I can see how many more miles to go. Since I often ride solo, my wife likes the ability to see where I am and the crash notification feature helps her feel more secure.

→ Powertap PS1 Pedals — I used to mash my pedals, riding in too large a gear at too low a cadence, so my muscles were doing all the work but I underused my cardio system. Being able to see that data, along with my heart rate, has helped me to use my gears better and to cycle more efficiently. I’m still learning how to use my watt data to maximize my efficiency. Because I’m not an elite cyclist, I do just fine with the data from only one side.

→ Hammer Endurolytes —A lot of electrolyte drinks are overly sweet leading to stomach problems for me. I swallow these capsules and can maintain my electrolyte balance over long rides without the cloying drinks.

I love exploring the world by bike. I like to do different rides and see different countries. Right now I’m in the middle of trying for the Triple Crank—an award given to anyone who rides in the Kokopelli Relay, The Iron Lung, and LOTOJA in a single season. I want to ride my bike 60 mph; right now, my personal record is 52.5 mph.

Next year, a friend and I will ride the Ride 89 —a 1,753 mile race from Canada to Mexico along Highway 89 and plan to raise $17,526 for the Huntsman Cancer Institute in doing so. I also would like to someday participate in the Race Across America as part of a relay team and do the Trans-Am Bike Race.

My favorite place to ride is through the mountains, because it forces me to live in the moment and connect with the world. I’m watching my line, steering from the waist, and scanning the road ahead for any rocks or imperfections that might be a problem. I can hear deer crashing through the bushes, and I can smell the sun-heated pine trees and sage. I’m present and mindful of the world around me. There is no disassociation.

I’ve become much more confident in who I am. Cycling is a form of meditation for me and provides many of the same benefits. I’m calmer than I used to be and don’t get as triggered by flashbacks.

If someone is struggling to deal with trauma, they should see a qualified therapist. EMDR therapy has been transformational for me. My therapist says the bilateral pedaling movement gives some of the same benefits associated with EMDR.

The biggest benefit I’ve taken away from cycling is that it hurts. It takes a lot of endurance and resilience to build up to riding a double century or Everesting. I have been able to take that experience of overcoming the pain of riding and pushing my body to new levels and transfer it to my life experiences.

Cycling has given me the strength to endure and overcome the emotional hardships I have faced. When I ride my bike, no matter how broken I might feel, I can feel whole at least for the duration of the ride.

