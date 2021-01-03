Cycling health check for 2021: Which stars are waning, who is on the rise and what is the sport's looming crisis?

Chris Froome portrait May 2019 - Martin Rickett/PA

Which stars are waning?

Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish are both 35 and both raging against the dying of the light, which makes their respective stories compelling. Froome is adamant he can still be one of the best stage racers in the world despite his life-threatening crash last year. The seven-time grand tour winner, who has left Team Ineos and is moving to Israel Start-Up Nation for 2021, looked a shadow of his former self post-lockdown. Unable to make Ineos’s squad for the Tour de France, he then suffered at the Vuelta a España, although he rallied towards the end. His form will be one of the big stories of the year.

Cavendish, meanwhile, looked as if he might be forced into retirement with McLaren pulling out of cycling. But he earned himself a contract at Deceuninck-QuickStep, one of the biggest teams in the world, and again it will be fascinating to see whether he can return to winning ways. Even one last victory, after all he has been through, would be cause for massive celebration. Geraint Thomas, 34, will also hope to prove he still has what it takes with cycling’s winners getting ever younger. On the team front, Ineos are trying to reclaim top dog status from Jumbo-Visma.

Which stars are rising?

Sir Dave Brailsford spoke of a “changing of the guard” after this year’s Tour de France, with the likes of Froome and Thomas nearing the end of their careers and a new generation of talent coming through. He meant within his own team but it applies more generally. Cycling’s winners do seem to be getting younger and younger (certainly on the men’s side - the women’s side is still dominated by riders in their 30s such as Annemiek van Vleuten, Anna van der Breggen and Lizzie Deignan).

After Egan Bernal’s tour de force last year at the age of 22, the Tour this year was won by a 21 year-old: Tadej Pogacar. 2020 also featured the rise of newcomers such as Switzerland’s Marc Hirschi and Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel, while three weeks ago 21 year-old Yorkshireman Tom Pidcock said he felt he “came of age” after beating three-times world cyclocross champion Mathieu van der Poel in a big race in Belgium. Pidcock, clearly one of the hottest young talents around, has signed for Ineos, where young Tao Geoghegan Hart just won the Giro d’Italia.

Also on Ineos's books is the exciting Ethan Hayter, who is going for three gold medals in Tokyo on the track. It will be fascinating to see how they all kick on. Brailsford has re-signed Rod Ellingworth to oversee the development of the team’s young talent.

Beyond Covid, what is the sport’s looming crisis?

Track cycling is in an interesting (read: uncertain) moment. It was meant to be enjoying a quiet winter after the Tokyo Olympics ahead a complete overhaul of its format in 2021-22, with the current World Cup series due to be rebranded as the Nations’ Cup and becoming a summer rather than a winter thing, and a jazzy new World League scheduled to run over the winter. With the Olympics now taking place this summer, the complete lack of competition at the moment feels glaring. Who knows whether the new format will be a success or not?

Either way, we have a long time to wait to find out, until after the 2021 World Track Championships, which have been moved to October from their usual place in February/March (again, a decision made before the Olympics were postponed) and are taking place in the hugely controversial venue of Ashgabat in Turkmenistan. The decision to award the event to a place with such a dubious human rights record has already attracted a fair bit of scrutiny. UCI president David Lappartient’s links to the country and its ruler Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov could well become a major headache for the sport in 2021.

Do not be surprised if … Froome comes back to win again

It has been a long road back for Froome since his crash at the Criterium du Dauphiné in June 2019, when he fractured his ribs, his C7 vertebra (neck) and damaged his lung, as well as breaking his femur, hip and elbow. After training like a demon through lockdown, he was adamant he could make Ineos’s Tour squad this summer and go for a fifth Tour win. In the end, that proved beyond him. Froome struggled in the warm-up races, decided to refocus on the Vuelta and ended up bombing in that. But you cannot write him off.

Even at 35, and now at a new team with no pedigree of winning. Froome has an incredible work ethic and there were signs - albeit only small glimpses - of some form towards the back end of the Vuelta. His rivals will certainly be wary about counting him out.