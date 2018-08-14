This cycling computer has a ‘surprise me’ feature for finding random routes

Mio Cyclo 210 bike computer

Most basic cycling computers offer similar functionality these days, providing riders with data on time, distance, and speed at the very least. But the more advanced models can do far more than that, putting a slew of features at a cyclists’ fingertips that are helpful for planning and executing a ride both on- and off-road. The new Mio Cyclo 210 certainly looks like it falls into that category and even promises to put a little fun back into your ride.

Boasting a 3.5-inch touchscreen and an ARM Cortex-A7 processor, the Cyclo 210 is a modern cycling computer compressed down to a surprisingly small size. The unit itself weighs just 5.3 ounces and is 4.5 inches in length, allowing it to fit nicely on the handlebars of just about any bike. And with a battery life of up to 10 hours, most cyclists should get multiple rides off of a single charge. The device is even waterproof, making it safe to use in poor weather or wet, sloppy conditions.

In terms of functionality, the Cyclo 210 can track speed and distance traveled, thn display that information prominently on its bright, multicolor display. Mio says the device comes with an easy-to-use interface that puts everything at a rider’s fingertips, including a dashboard that can be customized for the needs of individual riders. Other nice features include turn-by-turn navigational prompts for reaching specified destinations, a full base map of Europe for both roads and trails, and Open Street Maps compatibility for updating the built-in maps as needed.

Mio Cyclo 210 bike computer

But perhaps the most intriguing option that the Cyclo 210 brings to the table is its “Surprise Me” feature. This allows users to input a destination, then select the distance, and amount of time they want to ride. From there, the computer will create three random routes that have been selected to meet the criteria entered. The rider can then choose which of those routes he or she wants to explore rather than just accepting a single route that is designed to get them to their destination the fastest.

Story Continues

Currently only available in Europe, a few Asian countries, and Canada, the Mio Cyclo 210 sells for 190 British pounds, which converts to about $242 U.S. There is no word yet on whether or not the cycling computer will be coming to the U.S. in the future.