Cycling companies switch gears to produce face masks

Several manufacturers who usually produce cycling equipment are switching their production facilities to make face masks to use during the coronavirus outbreak.

Santini, an Italian company that produces the rainbow jerseys worn by world champions, says its prototype of polyester fabric is washable and can be used up to 10 times.

Other companies shifting production focus to personal protective equipment (PPE) include Kitsbow Cycling Apparel, a California company now making face masks and shields, and Orucase, a California company that says it can produce 500,000 masks per week for use in the U.S. and Mexico.

North Carolina company Industry Nine is working with Kitsbow on PPE and hopes to make its machinery available to produce ventilator parts once regulatory hurdles are cleared.

USA Cycling has pledged to donate 50% of its membership sales to support the companies’ efforts.

Other sports companies who are now making medical equipment include:

