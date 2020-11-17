Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

Courier backpack — Look

Do not be misled by its name, this fetching backpack is not for the sole use of couriers. It is, however, perfect for commuters and urban riders.

Look courier backpack — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

With a capacity of over 23 litres, the courier backpack from Look made with waterproof tarpaulin material, is spacious enough to pack away work clothes and shoes or a complete set of cycling kit. Its roll-up design ensures there are no gaps for water to get through, while the ergonomic design provides comfort, while a laptop can be stored in a separate padded compartment. A couple of pockets on the front and side allow easy access to keys or other essential items. The inclusion of a fold-away net which holds a helmet is a nice touch, as is the Mondrian-esque block of primary colours on the rear of the backpack.

Look: £70

Endurance, How to Cycle Further — Global Cycling Network

When a journey is broken down into its constituent parts, there really is little difference between riding 25 miles and 1,000 miles, which is why the wise words of endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont in Endurance, How to Cycle Further will ring true for almost every keen rider.

Mark Beaumont and Laura Penhaul — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

Beaumont and Laura Penhaul — who worked with Beaumont during his world-record round the world bike ride — provide invaluable tips on equipment and nutrition, through to psychology and planning. All broken down into easily digestible chunks. Packed with beautiful photographs and endless words of wisdom from those who best know how to nail that big ride, Endurance, How to Cycle Further takes a balanced and healthy approach to helping riders achieve their goals, no matter how small or large. In what has become a flooded market of self-help cycling books, this may well be one of the best of the bunch.

Global Cycling Network: £16.99 (+ P&P)

Merino hat — Rapha

There are certainly cheaper hats available, but along with their merino leg warmers (see below) this is a little piece of luxury from Rapha that any cyclist who is willing to ride through the winter months really deserves.

Story continues

Rapha merino hat — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

Suitable for any type of rider, as long as they are cycling outdoors, this thin but luxuriously warm hat is the perfect gift. Fits snugly beneath a helmet and includes a two-inch band to keep the ears warm on especially cold rides. Thanks to its natural fibres any moisture — be it rain or sweat — is wicked away quicker than you can say Djamolidine Abdoujaparov.

Rapha: £35.00

Change lives through the power of bicycles​ — World Bicycle Relief

Christmas is a time for giving, a time for sharing and a time for thinking about those that may not be as fortunate as yourself or those around you.

So while you are considering an expensive piece of kit that will help your loved one enjoy their weekend ride, or daily commute, why not consider those for who the bicycle may represent the difference between work and unemployment, the difference between being able to travel to school, work or the hospital and being trapped at home? Help people around the world help themselves by giving them the tools to mobilise themselves.

World Bicycle Relief: Whatever you can afford

SubZero jersey bundle for indoor training — Nopinz

The SubZero range of cycling kit that was launched in October by Devon-based brand Nopinz may not be the first indoor-specific clothing, but it could very well be the best. It is certainly the best we have used indoors.

Nopinz SubZero jersey bundle for indoor training — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

Featured in this bundle is a lightweight jersey, towel and sweatbands, but it is the bib-shorts that are the headline act. Designed to help cool a rider's core temperature, two gel packs that can be frozen before the turbo session begins slot into internal pockets in the shorts to sit against key temperature regulation points to assist in avoiding any overheating.

With two sets of gel packs supplied — each lasts around 40-60 minutes depending on room temperature — most sessions should be covered, though individual gels are available (from £8.50). A similar system works with the sweatbands — again the gel packs are supplied. The shorts themselves feature a comfortable chamois and, unsurprisingly, is produced by hand in Devon with breathable Italian fabric.

Nopinz: £185.96 (reduced from £232.46) — women's versions available

Skin creams — Premax

Heading into extreme heat or freezing cold headwinds? No matter where they ride — on the road, gravel trails or muddy cyclo-cross fields — then one thing is certain: the cyclist in your life will need to protect their skin.

Premax skin creams — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

From chamois creams — including a women's specific cream — packed with natural anti-bacterial and skin nourishing essential oils, through to a weather defence facial cream, Australian brand Premax has you covered. Thankfully in non-greasy cream that does exactly what it say on the tube.

Premax: From £15.00

Cycling jigsaw puzzles — Simon Gill Photography

British cycling photographer Simon Gill has, for the first time in 2020, turned some of his wonderful images — some of which have appeared in Rouleur and Procycling — into 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzles and calendars.

Simon Gill photography — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

The puzzles, available with three different images — Alpe d’Huez, Dutch Corner and The Dossards — are 48x68cm when completed and come presented in a tube (31x11cm) along with a QR code for a free download of the jigsaw for reference. For those who simply want to hang Gill's beautiful photographs on the wall, he has also produced a calendar for 2021 featuring a 'best of' collection of stunning images from the last decade. Calendars are available in two sizes, 21x29.7cm and 29.7x42cm.

​Simon Gill Photography: £22.50 | Calendars: £14.99 & £24.99

Mojito³ road helmet — Kask

As suppliers to the likes of Ineos Grenadiers — formerly Team Sky — it is safe to say Italian brand Kask know a thing or two about helmet design.

Kask Mojito3 road helmet — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

The Mojito³ may not be the lightest helmet in Kask's range — 230g for the medium size — but it could be its most versatile. Whether riding to the shops or over the Stelvio, this perfectly designed helmet will more than just keep your loved one's head protected. Following a redesign of this modern classic, the Mojito³ now provides increased coverage while retaining good ventilation to aid airflow around the head, especially good in the summer months. Its easily adjustable rear dial-locking system is probably the best on the market, while a new type of padding used to line the inside makes this the most comfortable helmet we have worn.

Kask: £130

Geo City Grip Vision pedals — Look

Aimed solely at the urban cyclist, these Geo City Grip Vision pedals from French brand Look are, quite simply, the work of a team of geniuses.

Look Geo City Grip Vision pedals — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

Following a collaboration with Italian company Vibram, renowned for producing rubber-soled mountaineering shoes, Look has created a versatile pedal that offers both durability and safety. Whether sporting trainers, walking boots or kitten heels, with their large non-slip surface areas these pedals are ideal for commuting. It is the inclusion of a light in place of the traditional reflective strip on the pedal that is its key selling point. With four different light modes — including three flash modes — the oscillating beam created as the pedals turn aids visibility while on the road. Once charged with a USB cable, each light works for up to 20 hours, depending on light mode, at a brightness ranging from six to 50 lumens.

Look: £115

Commuter jacket — Rapha

Forget racing across Flanders or cresting the highest Alpine peak, this jacket is for the everyday. For the ride to work, to the shops or to the local. It may even — and we will whisper this — do a job while not on a bicycle.

Rapha commuter jacket — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

As you may expect from a brand like Rapha, the commuter jacket is a simple yet stylish design packed with understated detail. An off-centre waterproof zip — to avoid catching the chin — and hood that snuggly fits beneath a helmet are neat touches, as are the sealed seams to stem the tide of water or elasticated hem and cuffs to keep out the wind. It is the subtle details like the reflective strap to fold away the hood or the dot print on its rear, however, that sets this jacket apart from the rest. Whether you opt for the bright orange, hi-vis pink, or the more subdued brown or dark green — other colours are available — each includes a reflective dot print on the slightly extended tail, perfect for catching a headlight's beam. So, dry and safer: who would not want some of that?

Rapha: £100 | Women’s version available

Spectro sunglasses — Koo

Designed and made entirely in Italy, and worn by the Trek-Segafredo cycling team, it will surprise few to discover these Spectro sunglasses from Koo are the perfect marriage between design and performance.

Koo Spectro sunglasses — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

With more than a nod towards the 1980s than the over-sized glasses that have become de rigueur in recent years, the Spectro has all the right lines, with modern twists. Fitted with an anti-reflective Zeiss lens along with four ventilation slots — above and below each eye — the Spectro performs in strong sunlight while not fogging up when clear vision is needed most. Its flexible arms with anti-slip inserts also give the wearer an increased peace of mind should they decide to wear at the back of the head. Though why anybody would not want to wear these beauties front and centre is anybody's guess.

Koo: £169

Podcast subscription — The Cycling Podcast

Perhaps you are looking for a gift for somebody new to the sport, or maybe a veteran who knows their Mandy Joness from their Beryl Burtons? Either way they need a subscription to The Cycling Podcast.

The Cycling Podcast subscription — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

With daily dispatches from all three grand tours and monthly women's episodes, the team also produce 'Friends of the Podcast' episodes for subscribers. If you want to support quality journalism from experts that always deliver the stories behind the headlines, then subscribe now.

The Cycling Podcast: £15.00

Burner Brake — Beryl

The multi-functional Burner Brake light is easy to fit — it attaches to traditional round seatposts and teardrop-shaped posts — easy to use and with its long-lasting battery life ideal for training rides and the commute.

Beryl Burner Brake — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

It is its brake light though that sets this light apart from its rivals. Thanks to an internal accelerometer, when the brakes are put on the brightness of the light increases to warn other road users. Small, sleek and perfectly formed, this is not only an ideal gift, but relatively cheap too. Winner.

Beryl: £39.99

Takuin storage case — Elite

A slight upgrade on the old-school version — a water bottle with its top cut off — this storage case is the perfect gift for most road cyclists.

Elite Takuin storage case — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

Waterproof and made with a weather-resistant zipper, the case that fits into most bottle cages can hold an inner tube or two, a multi-tool, tyre levers and micro-pump or Co2 cartridges both omitting the need for a saddlebag while also freeing up pocket space for that extra flapjack.

Elite: £24.99

Rainproof essentials case — Rapha

Whether you are buying for a regular commuter, road rider or a gravel enthusiast, then the cyclist you are buying for will need a case in which to keep and protect their essentials: mobile phone, cash or cards and so on.

Rapha rainproof essentials case — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

With its water repellent zip and casing, this is the ideal accessory from Christmas through to, well, forever really. Big enough to store a small smartphone, wallet / card holder and keys — or an inner tube, tyre levers and a pack of patches — the rainproof essentials case is just perfect.

Rapha: £25.00

Rainfall gloves — Look

No matter what type of rider they are, every cyclists needs a decent pair of gloves to get them through the seasons. While there are bigger and better gloves for the hardcore cyclists, these rainfall gloves from Look are as good as the majority of riders realistically need.

Look rainfall gloves — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

Made with stretchable and water-resistant neoprene, along with a non-slip palm, these gloves offer both protection from the wind and rain while also guaranteeing performance. Having the ability to grip the brake levers or shifters while concentrating on the road is invaluable, while the extra-long cut at the wrist ensures there are no gaps between the top of the glove and bottom of the jersey or winter jacket.

Look: £42.99

Christmas classics — six of the best from the archives

Impero Ultimate hand pump — Silca

Founded in 1917, Silca has long been a byword for quality and despite re-locating to America from Italy, the brand remains determined to produce the best products around, be they tools or, in this case, a hand pump.

Silca Impero Ultimate hand pump – Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

The Silca Pocket Impero mini-pump is sleek and efficient. An insulated sleeve and tight seal ensures that fewer strokes (200) are needed to inflate your tyres to a pressure of around 90psi. With its 25-year warranty this may be the last mini-pump the rider in your life will ever need.

Silca: £125

Clug roadie bike rack — Hornit

At roughly the size of a small box of Oxo cubes, it will come as little surprise to discover that the award winning Clug bike rack from Hornit was the smallest of its kind in the world when originally released in 2018.

Hornit clug bike rack — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

Ridiculously easy to fit and with three different sizes available — road bike, hybrid and mountain bike covering tyre widths of 23mm through to 62mm — the Clug is the perfect solution for those who need simple, unimposing and beautifully designed storage for their flat or home.

Hornit: £14.99

Cycling prints — The Handmade Cyclist

Whether your loved one, family member or friend is a fan of the spring classics, grand tours or just an all-round cycling fanatic, The Handmade Cyclist can provide the ideal gift with one of their beautiful art prints.

The Handmade Cyclist prints — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

Produced in a multitude of ranges — from the grand tours (pictured) through to the monuments or series of prints dedicated to inspirational British female cyclists — we doubt even the most strident non-cyclist would turn their nose up at one of these beauties. Also available framed.

The Handmade Cyclist: From £40; framing service £50

Merino socks — Café du Cycliste

If you must insist on buying someone socks at Christmas, make sure they are good ones. While a number of reputable brands — including a few on this list — produce high quality socks for keen road riders, few make them as stylish or, indeed, as festive as these by Café du Cycliste.

Café du Cycliste merino socks — Cycling Christmas gift ideas: The ultimate guide for road cyclists and commuters

Designed in France, but made in Italy with fine gauge merino wool blended with elastane and synthetic fibres, these high-cuff socks marry together perfectly design and performance. For those more conservative and traditional riders out there, simpler designs are available.

​Café du Cycliste: £21

Merino leg warmers — Rapha

Made with 95 per cent superfine New Zealand merino wool — as are the knee (£50) and arm warmers (£45) from the same range — these leg warmers from Rapha have become my go to piece of kit when it comes to keeping the pins safe from an autumn chill through to late spring.

Rapha merino leg warmers — Café du Cycliste

At £55 they may not be cheap, but who wants cheap nylons chafing the legs on a six-hour ride? Everybody deserves a bit of luxury in their lives so don't hold back and give the rider in your life the treat they deserve.

Rapha: £55