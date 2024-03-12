Cycling boost amid cash fears as Rod Ellingworth returns as Tour of Britain director

Rod Ellingworth created the Great Britain Cycling Team Academy programme and was a founding member of the Team Sky set-up

Rod Ellingworth is to return to British Cycling as race director for the Tour of Britain, it has been announced.

The experienced former rider and coach, who rose to become deputy team principal of Ineos Grenadiers, said it was “a new role and a new set of skills” for him. But he added that he was “hugely excited about the start of a new chapter and challenge in the sport”.

Ellingworth’s arrival will be seen as a boost for Britain’s premier men’s and women’s stage races, which have been taken over by the national governing body following the collapse of previous promoter SweetSpot.

British Cycling admitted last month it would be “incredibly challenging” to stage both races this year, given the current economic climate and the need for sponsorship.

The women’s race in particular is fast approaching. Scheduled to take place from June 6-9, it has already been reduced from six days to four – the minimum required for a Women’s WorldTour event – in a bid to make it more commercially viable. And the route has not yet been announced.

But it is unlikely British Cycling would have announced Ellingworth’s return unless it had a high degree of confidence the race would go ahead.

Ellingworth’s presence should help open a few doors. The 51-year-old remains one of the most popular figures in British cycling, having started out at the national governing body two decades ago when he created the Great Britain Cycling Team Academy programme, overseeing the fledgling careers of riders such as Mark Cavendish, Geraint Thomas and Ed Clancy.

Ellingworth finally left in 2017 having supported the Great Britain Cycling Team at the Olympic Games in Beijing, London and Rio.

Ellingworth was instrumental in the success of British cyclists such as Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas - Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

As a founder member of Team Sky, Ellingworth also helped to oversee a period of unprecedented British dominance in road cycling as Sir Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, and Geraint Thomas took six Tour de France victories in seven years from 2012 onwards.

Ellingworth resigned as deputy team principal of Ineos Grenadiers last November. The reasons for his departure were unclear but there were rumours of tensions behind the scenes. Team principal Sir Dave Brailsford also departed over the winter following Ineos’ part acquisition of Manchester United, with Brailsford taking up a position on the club’s board.

In a statement, British Cycling said Ellingworth would be “a pivotal member of an experienced team that is being brought together to support the delivery of the two events in 2024”. That team also includes Andy Hawes (Route Director), Mark Leyland (Start Director), Paul Knight (Finish Director) and Lucy Jones (Major Events Consultant).

“Work is continuing to finalise the route details for the Tour of Britain Women, with a further update to be shared in the coming weeks,” the statement added.

Ellingworth said he was looking forward to getting started. “One of my early cycling memories is being at the UCI Road World Championships at Goodwood Circuit in 1982, and that experience lit a fire in me which has continued to burn every day since,” he said. “I know how valuable and life-changing the experience and memories of major cycling events can be, and feel incredibly privileged to now have the opportunity to play such a vital role in the future of the Tours of Britain.”

He added: “This is a new role and a new set of skills for me, but I’ve been encouraged and supported by other Race Directors in the sport. I’ve spent a good portion of my life on the road at the sport’s biggest races, and will be drawing on all of that experience to make the Tours of Britain the very best they can be.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.