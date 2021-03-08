Cycling: Bol wins chaotic sprint to take Paris-Nice stage two

·1 min read
AMILLY, France (Reuters) - Dutchman Cees Bol won the second stage of the Paris-Nice weeklong race at the end of a crash-marred 188-km route between Oinville-sur-Montcient and Amilly on Monday.

After several riders were not able to contest the final sprint after being held up behind a late crash, Bol produced his effort with 50 metres to go and beat former world champion Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Australian Michael Matthews.

Matthews, who picked up a time bonus in an intermediate sprint, took the overall leader's yellow jersey from first stage winner Sam Bennett.

Bennett finished fifth.

It was Bol's first victory since he prevailed in the Tour of Algarve's third stage over a year ago.

New Zealander George Bennett's helmet was broke in two as he crashed heavily but the Jumbo-Visma rider was quickly back on his bike despite appearing slightly disoriented.

He chatted briefly with the race's medical staff while on his bike as he tried to ride his way back into the peloton.

France's Alexis Vuillermoz abandoned with a suspected shoulder injury when he was one of several riders to take a tumble.

Tuesday's third-stage is a 14.4-km individual time trial around Gien.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

