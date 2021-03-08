Cycling: Bol wins chaotic sprint to take Paris-Nice stage two

Carmudi

As one of if not the eagerly anticipated vehicle the year it came out back in 2015, the latest generation Nissan NP300 Navara pickup was an immediate hit. More than five years on, the Japanese-made truck is much improved with more power, more torque, better suspension, and more advanced technologies than ever. With 10 variants in all, Nissan’s latest generation pickup arrives with a lot of excellent selling propositions for pickup buyers, ready to supply any potential owners with all that he’s looking for in a workhorse pickup, and more. We enumerate the Nissan NP300 Navara’s pros and cons for your more informed car buying decision. Pros 1. A true-blue 4x4 From the concrete to the urban jungle, the Nissan Navara is designed to make mincemeat of any terrain. With three different driving modes to choose from, the NP300 Navara ensures your pickup grips the road just the way you want to. 4WD High that delivers a 50/50 front/rear power distribution for light off-roading in mud 4WD Low for serious off-road driving in sand, or deep mud, 2WD for those times when the only call you’re answering is that of the highway 2. A sturdy built-for-performance ladder frame The Nissan NP300 Navara features a full-length, fully boxed ladder frame instead of the usual three-sided, open C-shape rails found on some of its competitors in the pickup segment. This added reinforcement enhances torsional stiffness and delivers more reliable performance on and off the road. Meanwhile, a multi-link coil-spring suspension system that breaks away from the traditional leaf spring configurations found in others, imbues this pickup with arguably the best highway ride comfort than any other option out there. 3. A beast of an engine The 2021 Navara is powered by a 2.5-liter diesel engine option that supplies the pickup’s upper range with 187hp and 450Nm of torque. A lesser-powered version of this engine propels the lower trims with 160hp and 403Nm. Nissan pairs this engine with either a 7-speed automatic transmission with manual mode or 6-speed manual, depending on trim. 4. Stylish creature comforts Serious thought was made to ensure the Navara’s cabin feels as upscale as possible. Inside, the Navara features a plush black surfaces with the center console standing out from the dashboard due to its glossy black finish. Silver highlights give the interior a sophisticated and smart accent. The pickup also offers a choice between fabric and leather seat upholstery. Other quality interior furnishings include an 8-way power driver seat Intelligent Key with Push Engine Start/Stop, 3D TFT drive computer display, auto dimming rearview mirror with compass, illuminated vanity mirrors, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and other types of connectivity. Cons 1. A bouncy off-road ride The stiffer undercarriage is bound to have its own ups and downs, and one huge downside is that the ride feels bouncy on extreme off-road excursions. Yay or nay? Performance, sturdiness, plushness—the Nissan Navara checks a lot of the right boxes for a pickup truck. That’s why it’s one of the most formidable choices in its class. A bouncy off-road ride notwithstanding, the NP300 comes in more variants than most, save for the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. Add an affordable price range of PHP929,000 to 1.64 million to the equation, and you’ve got an entirely enticing pickup truck prospect in your hands. Photos from Nissan Also read: Car comparison: 2021 Nissan LEAF vs. 2021 Hyundai Ioniq EV 2020 Nissan 370Z: The three variants in detail