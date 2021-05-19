Cycling-Bernal extends overall lead as debutant Schmid takes stage victory

  • Giro d'Italia
    1/5

    Cycling-Bernal extends overall lead as debutant Schmid takes stage victory

    Giro d'Italia
  • Giro d'Italia
    2/5

    Cycling-Bernal extends overall lead as debutant Schmid takes stage victory

    Giro d'Italia
  • Giro d'Italia
    3/5

    Cycling-Bernal extends overall lead as debutant Schmid takes stage victory

    Giro d'Italia
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Giro d'Italia
    4/5

    Cycling-Bernal extends overall lead as debutant Schmid takes stage victory

    Giro d'Italia
  • Giro d'Italia
    5/5

    Cycling-Bernal extends overall lead as debutant Schmid takes stage victory

    Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTALCINO, Italy (Reuters) -Mauro Schmid secured his first Grand Tour win on Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, a 162-kilometre ride from Perugia to Montalcino, while Egan Bernal extended his lead in the general classification.

Swiss Schmid, 21, pulled clear of the peloton early on and battled it out with Alessandro Covi after a thrilling race, pipping the young Italian on the line to take home the stage win in his debut season. Belgian Harm Vanhoucke finished third.

Colombian Bernal remained at the head of the peloton for the majority of the stage through the Tuscan gravel roads, before making his move at the end the final climb up Passo del Lume Spento.

Young Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel came into the stage second and 14 seconds behind Bernal, but having kept pace early on he struggled and dropped off the peloton, with visibility poor at the back of the main group, dropping to seventh overall.

The day belonged to Ineos Grenadiers' Bernal, who pulled clear of the peloton as the stage entered Montalcin to finish 11th in the stage and end the day 45 seconds clear of Russian Aleksandr Vlasov in the general classification.

"Today was a really hard day," Bernal said. "We expected some big gaps and actually there were a lot of GC (general classification) riders who lost a lot of time.

"I'm happy to arrive at the front and we need to stay focused for the next days. We should be happy with this day."

Home favourite Damiano Caruso rose to third overall after a solid ride through the dust, while British duo Hugh Carthy and Simon Yates rode into the general classification top five after staying, for the most part, with Bernal.

Thursday's Stage 12 is a 212km ride from Siena to Bagno di Romagna.

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Ed Osmond)

Recommended Stories

  • Iheanacho gives Leicester late hope v. Chelsea

    Mateo Kovacic gets caught in possession, and Wilfred Ndidi tees up Kelechi Iheanacho to halve Leicester City's deficit against Chelsea.

  • How Kathryn Hahn shifted 'WandaVision's' nosy neighbor into raging villain

    The versatile actress loved every minute of her battle scenes hanging from wires and launching energy balls. "I never wanted to come down."

  • Zion's furniture store, FCS permanently in the spring, humans vs animals fight night

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde spin an epic offseason podcast for your listening pleasure. Dan kicks things off with a discussion following Sam Houston's thrilling victory over South Dakota for the FCS title. Should the NCAA permanently move the season to the Spring? Pete then dives into his travels this past weekend including taking us inside Kevin Kelly's revolutionary style at Presbyterian. Pat, Pete and Dan also have the latest surrounding Zion Williamson & Adidas before they break down a poll detailing Americans fighting dangerous animals.

  • Google's biggest announcements at I/O

    After scrapping last year's I/O developer conference because of the pandemic, Google used this year's event Tuesday to debut a more personalized version of Android and a big update for wearables, as well as a potential breakthrough in videoconferencing, among other advances.Why it matters: Beyond showcasing new technologies, events like I/O and Apple's upcoming Worldwide Developer Conference serve as a chance to influence where other businesses large and small place their energy and resources.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Here are the announcements that stood out:Android 12 will be more personalized, using a new design language aimed at tailoring the appearance of content to a person's preferred color schemes.With the next version of WearOS — Google's operating system for watches — Samsung is joining forces with Google rather than building on its own Tizen operating system. Fitbit will also start building watches on WearOS, giving the company a larger ecosystem to take on Apple Watch.Google Photos will get the ability to create animations out of still photos as well as the ability to exclude painful memories from being resurfaced. Also, like Snapchat, Google is working to make the camera more inclusive, especially around capturing darker skin tones, an effort that will show up first on Pixel phones this fall. In perhaps the coolest demo, Google offered a glimpse of Project Starline, which uses high-end cameras, custom depth sensors and a new type of light field display to create videoconferencing that feels like a person is sitting next to you — or so Google says. It's testing the technology in several of its own offices and hopes to expand to partners in media and health care. (You can see a promo video here.)The big picture: Google also used the event to portray itself as concerned about everything from climate to accessibility to equity and inclusion, at a time when the company is under intense scrutiny from regulators, lawmakers and activists on a variety of topics.On the environment, Google announced a major push around geothermal energy, which it hopes to tap as part of an ambitious effort to operate on carbon-free energy 24/7 in all its offices and data centers by 2030.Meanwhile: Google also showed a ton of other technologies and feature updates, including more powerful TensorFlow chips, more conversational AI methods, new augmented reality experiences around athletes, and tighter integration between Shopify and Google Shopping. On the maps front, Google is adding routing options to optimize for greater fuel economy or a route less likely to require hard braking.Yes, but: If you were looking for new hardware you could buy now, I/O didn't deliver.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Tottenham ‘lost sight of key priorities’, Daniel Levy admits

    The Spurs chairman also promised to hire a manager who will deliver ‘free-flowing, attacking and entertaining’ football following the spell of Jose Mourinho

  • These 3 Dumbbell Shoulder Exercises Are Way More Challenging Than They Look!

    @foreverathletemovement They’re so much more challenging then they look. I promise the last one will killlll #shoulderworkout #shoulderexercise #fitnesstips ♬ Say So (Instrumental Version) [Originally Performed by Doja Cat] - Elliot Van Coup If you want strong, sculpted shoulders, NASM-certified trainer Nicole Gomez shared these three dumbbell moves.

  • Sagan wins 10th stage of Giro; Bernal loses a second of lead

    Peter Sagan won the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia in a sprint Monday, while Egan Bernal had one second shaved off his overall lead.

  • NBA Play-in results, schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch

    It's the first time the NBA has had a play-in tournament outside the bubble.

  • How Jalen Mills' number change impacts Patriots QB Brian Hoyer

    Jalen Mills became the second Patriots player to switch to a single-digit jersey number Monday, which means quarterback Brian Hoyer needs to make another change in New England.

  • PGA Championship Thursday tee times, featured groups, TV and streaming info

    Collin Morikawa is taking aim at second Wanamaker Trophy as 2021 PGA Championship is set to begin at Kiawah Island on Thursday morning.

  • Democrats side with Hamas, a terrorist origination, over Israel in latest conflict: Poll

    A new poll revealed that more Democrats blame Israel than Hamas, a terrorist organization, for the recent outbreak of violence in Gaza.

  • Yurachek, Pittman agree to reset contract

    With all of the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, Hunter Yurachek and Sam Pittman have agreed to hit the reset button on the head coach’s contract. The Arkansas athletics director announced the news at the One Razorback Roadshow in Harrison on Monday and HawgBeat recently obtained the new deal via a Freedom of Information request. The contract still includes two automatic one-year extensions that kick in for making a bowl game, meaning he would remain under contract through the 2027 season if the Razorbacks reach the postseason at least twice in the next five years.

  • Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

    The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help.

  • Arrow McLaren teams with streetwear brand for new Indy look

    McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade. The team collaborated with high-end streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving Tuesday for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  • Dustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title

    Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.

  • UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler to win lightweight title

    In a wild back-and-forth fight, Charles Oliveira survived a Michael Chandler onslaught to secure a knockout of his own.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Hawks to face Knicks in NBA Playoffs

    Trae Young and the Hawks have plenty of firepower, but can they exert their will against Julius Randle and the hard-nosed Knicks?

  • Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Michael Chandler after UFC 262 title-fight loss?

    See who Michael Chandler should fight next after falling short of the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in the UFC 262 headliner.

  • Jeremy Lin posts farewell message to NBA after not getting call up

    "For reasons I’ll never fully know, that chance never materialized. But I proved I'm better than ever and an NBA player."